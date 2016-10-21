Sex & the City: Delusional love

A couple of years back, my husband and I were on a vacation in Maldives, for our 16th wedding anniversary, sans the kids. We stayed in a super-luxurious water villa. The island was full of newly wed couples on their honeymoon and we did a wink-wink-nudge-nudge as we watched one particular couple. The guy tried to get into the water, and the woman stopped him dramatically, saying she didn’t want anything happening to him. He obliged and promised her, on her insistence that he wouldn’t step in. The water was ankle deep! We suppressed our laughter seeing this little drama unfolding.



One of the most confounding things about being very deeply in love is the ability to be completely oblivious to the other person’s faults and to listen to everything they say, as the gospel truth. Psychologists will tell you that this idealisation of the person that one is in love with, happens in the initial stages of love. Everything the other person says is funny. Everything they do is cute. We brainwash ourselves into believing that ours is the greatest love story ever, somehow different from the love stories of all the couples that have existed through the centuries, before us.



Later, once the dopamine stops flooding our cells or as we get to know them, whichever is earlier, a more realistic picture emerges. We might recognise that we have fallen in love with someone who is self-centred, arrogant, and insensitive or a plain boor. But by then we might be so deeply entrenched in love that breaking away becomes extremely hard, if not impossible. Couples quickly get used to each other’s ways, cognitive dissonance setting in, making us feel that whatever fault the other one has isn’t too bad really.



At times, people want to change for the person they love. Melvin Udall, one of the most memorable characters played by Jack Nicholson, in the 1997 movie As Good As it Gets, personifies this. Melvin is rude, obnoxious and has an obsessive-compulsive disorder. He slowly falls in love with Carol (played by Helen Hunt), a waitress at the local eatery. He is never nice to her, and is always insulting, and yet the pair keeps having interactions and they begin to develop feelings for each other. In the iconic restaurant scene, Carol enthusiastically asks him to dance and he turns her down. Miffed, she asks him to pay her a compliment to prevent her from leaving. Melvin thinks for a minute and says that he used to see a shrink, who put him on medication. And that he abhors medication. But now he has started taking it. Carol asks him how that could possibly be a compliment. He pauses for a few seconds. Then he looks into her eyes and tells her that she makes him want to be a better man.



At times people get taken advantage of, in love and even when they know it is harming them; they still do not want to break away. In the 2009 movie Rebound—which I happened to watched recently — starring Catherine Zeta Jones and Justin Bartha (of Hangover fame), Justin’s character Aram, is in love with a French woman. He gets married to her, but she turns out to be scheming; not only does she pretend to love him, in order to get a green card to stay in the US, but also cheats on him. Aram breaks away from her, and is no longer living with her, but cannot bear the thought of filing for divorce, as that would mean that she gets thrown out of the United States. He continues to stay married to her on paper, while they live apart. It kills him, but he is neither able to let go nor is he able to move on.



A large percentage of people who are divorced admit that they cannot understand how they were so blind to the negatives in their partners, which would have been a deal-breaker for them, if the same trait was to emerge in a friend. When sex enters the picture, it becomes even harder to evaluate the situation objectively, as sex increases the bonding, with happy hormones running amok.



This could perhaps be the reason why people find it so hard to move on, even when they recognise that the relationship is causing them more harm than good. A certain amount of delusion is necessary to sustain love.



(Preeti Shenoy is the author of eight bestselling books, the latest being a fiction titled It’s All In The Planets)



