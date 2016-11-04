Sex & the City: Couple of woes

An interesting novel that I am reading, The Husband’s Secret by Liane Moriarty, has a situation where one of the characters falls in love with his wife’s first cousin who is living with them. The two cousins are best friends and have always done things together. The wife is blissfully unaware of the developments between her husband and cousin who are both are horrified that a relationship like this has developed. Both feel they owe it to her, to tell her the truth. I won’t reveal what happens later, but suffice to say that it is clearly a case of the heart wanting what it wants. We find love in the most unexpected places. Sometimes, find sex too, but that would be digressing and hence we shall park that for another day.



It led me to wonder if cheating on your spouse could possibly be the worse thing that you can do or is there anything more terrible? In the novel, the cousin tries to explain to the wife who is also her best friend that nothing happened between them and they didn’t have sex. But the wife is distraught. So are the husband and the cousin, who have no idea how to handle the situation anymore.



When I asked the question on quora, whether cheating on the spouse is the worst thing you can do, I received some very interesting answers. Prateek said that “Not being a life partner” to a life partner, is the worst thing one could do. He felt that fidelity is the least important thing, when it comes to a long-term relationship. For him, love, appreciation, respect and togetherness came before fidelity. Srivats echoed the views of many when he emphasised that respect was the highest form of love. If the partner was not able to respect his aspirations and his personality, then it was a deal breaker for him.



There was a common theme running through the responses of most women. Lalitha summarised it when she stated that the worst thing a spouse could do is belittle the other person, in front of others, disrespecting their opinion, treating it like it did not matter. And when this was pointed out, then insisting that it was done it order to “correct” the “errant partner.” To me, it smacks of pure insensitivity and disrespect to your partner’s feelings and also a feeling of ownership.



Karthik felt that the worst thing the partner could do is spying on the other person, being over-possessive and not trusting their judgement and trying to take over their lives. Another person, who chose to go anonymous, said that if the partner chose to cheat, there might have been reasons for it, like the emotional unavailability.



Mahie differentiated between physical loneliness and emotional loneliness. She asserted that if one of the partners is scared or hesitant to share mundane events because of reasons like indifference, mistrust and wanting to avoid arguments, then the distance between them grows, even though they are together. A good partner does not mean just sharing a bed and a roof. It is much more.



Another common theme, which emerged from the answers, was loss of individual freedom. Most respondents felt that if they were not allowed to be themselves, if there were restrictions placed on where they could go, whom they could meet and what they could do or could not do, it would cause an irreparable crack in the relationship.



Research points out that women mostly cheat because their husbands or partners are never there for them emotionally. They might be around physically, but they rarely pay their wives compliments, or even notice them. There is marked change from the courtship days, as the partners get used to each other, and little things like telling the other person that they look good, doing a kind thing for them and simply making them feel great, become lower down in the priority list, especially after the kids arrive.



Raising a family, being immersed in a career, racing against time to pay the bills and a myriad other things that crop up when you live together take precedence over tiny little things like compliments and making an effort to understand what the partner is actually trying to communicate.



Marriage, by its very nature is a series of repetitions and it comes with certain predictability. Spontan-eity is often sacrificed at the altar of marriage. If you manage to keep the spark, the love and joy alive, despite the years and the kids, then kudos—you have earned it, as sustaining that is indeed a lot of work.



(Preeti Shenoy is the author of eight bestselling books, the latest being a fiction titled It’s All In The Planets)



