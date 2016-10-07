Sex & the City: The 3-letter word

What three-letter word, promises you a state of nirvana, is the magic solution to all your problems, and transports you to a different dimension making you forget everything else? In case you looked at the name of this column and answered ‘sex’, you would be right, but the more spiritually inclined among us might insist that the answer is God.



God and sex are closely linked. During a particularly vigorous session in bed, a result of the dangerous combination of a drunk right-swipe, urban loneliness and eternal sexual hope, one of the participants might groan ‘Oh God’ and the other might go at it, a bit harder, mistaking it to be groans of ecstasy. Or if you are middle aged, having an extra marital affair, through a certain website that advertised discreet fun, you might invoke God, praying that your affair never gets discovered and your data does not get leaked, when the website gets hacked. Or if you are a twenty-something/forty-something undergoing a midlife crisis, your underwear might have a bold letter sans serif font on the elastic which proclaims you as a sex-god, whether or not your performance between the covers, matches up.



At some point or the other, someone had to make the connection between sex and god, and then throw in science to support the claims. A new study does just that. It says that having more sex is likely to make men believe in God. And no, I am not making this up. According to a research team at Duke University in North Carolina, sex inspires spirituality. The study examined the effect of oxytocin, a feel good hormone generated during sex, childbirth and breast-feeding. The men who were given a dose of oxytocin, reported feeling that they had a higher-life purpose, even a week later, whether or not they belonged to an organised religion. The control group, which received a placebo, reported no such feelings.



Good sex, like spirituality and thoughts of God, is comforting. You believe in it even when you don’t experience it, and thinking of it makes you feel good.



Talking about sex always makes everyone listen. A stand up comedy show that I attended recently — where all the proceeds went to charity, in aid of an organisation called VOSD (Voice of stray dogs) — had five performers, each with their distinct style of comedy, with jokes on diverse topics ranging from American-desis trying to adjust to Indian life, to a small town boy lost in a culture shock, when he came to Bangalore. Though the topics and the performers were very different from each other, all of them cracked jokes about two things — the Cauvery water issue and sex. The Cauvery issue can be dismissed as the flavour of the season, but sex jokes? They are perennial.



One of the stand-up comics talked about how his girlfriend had changed after she became his wife. As a girlfriend, she was up for sex anytime, but after marriage, she refused to let him touch her breasts and so he decided to grow his own. The audience was in splits when they heard that.



Another performer talked about the maid having sex with the man of the house which again got a few laughs, as he imitated the tone and described the setting, with some south-Indian mantras thrown in. A third talked about not getting any and another talked about his hand being his best friend.



I was surprised that there were no jokes about godmen in sex-scandals though. Our country has had a large number of them, right from Swami Nithyananda to Asaram Bapu to Osho, all involved at some point or the other, in sex scandals.



But joking about it — oh no. Clearly there are some holy cows that you cannot touch. Or at least there were at that particular show. After all, we Indians are a nation that takes our godmen very seriously.



Compare this to the song Jesus he knows me by Genesis, which has an interesting video depicting TV evangelists urging people to part with their money, in aid of God’s missions. One particular clip shows Phil Collins parodying a shady preacher, leading a luxurious lifestyle with fancy cars, and getting massages from big-breasted women in bikinis. As the camera zooms in to his face, he looks up, winks, and sings a line of the song which goes, Do as I say, don’t do as I do. Collins is unapologetically cheeky, unlike his Indian counterparts.



One thing is for sure — God or no god, Indian or Westerner — the lure of the flesh is indeed a hard temptation to resist, no pun intended.



