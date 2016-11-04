Screen Savour: Taking sides

In recent years, no other journalist has garnered the kind of attention or controversy that Arnab Goswami did. His exit is being interpreted in various ways; that he is seeking an alternative platform and move beyond television news; that he has been poached by some business tycoon to set up a network that would challenge the western news hegemony of the likes of CNN and BBC; or that he became too big for the Times group’s comfort and openly contradicting the owner’s view got him the boot.



A recent post on social media in fact lays it down quite clearly by stating the example of a senior most editor in the TOI stable in the 90s who had casually remarked that the resident editor of the Times of India Delhi was the second most important person in the country after the prime minister; within months he was gone. The powers took a call that no personality would come close to threatening the supremacy of the mother brand.



Whatever be the case, the fact remains that Arnab was a defining moment in Indian television news who disgraced the profession with his trademark brashness and unapologetic endorsement of the dominant political ideology — and became a star. No matter how much people trolled him and hated him, they nevertheless watched him. That speaks volumes of his unique brand value. He became a joke, but you could not deny him.



Is it good news for television? Hardly. That the channel may find it difficult to recover its position hardly concerns us. For most viewers, he is good riddance. But the fact that he polluted journalism and spawned imitators will continue to besmirch television news. Thanks to the likes of Arnab, Indian journalism has been ideologically cleaved in the middle like never before and media — most of it at least — has become unabashed purveyors of the ruling dispensation’s doctrines.



In the other related news, concerning big players, the two most awaited Diwali releases seem to have disappointed its viewers. Karan Johar’s unwittingly controversial film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil put audiences to sleep while the Ajay Devgan directed Shivaay, despite its well mounted action sequences and a potentially heartrending subject of a father in search of his daughter failed to evoke the necessary emotional response in the hearts of its audiences.



But what is alarming is the way these two films were projected, unofficially though, by vested interests. There was a very pronounced attempt to paint Johar’s film as “anti-national” because of its Pakistani connection while Devgan’s vehicle was touted as a “patriotic film.” The Shiva tattoos on his sculpted body and the pounding beats of bolo har har that accompany the opening sequence makes clear its ideological orientation.



Nothing wrong in that; Shiva is an immensely interesting character in the pantheon of Hindu gods and his chillum smoking habits in fact make him cool. But since Ajay Devgan makes no bones about his support for the ruling party, his evocation of and identification with the lord could be interpreted as a crafty move to invoke audience piety and to be on the right side of the political divide. In fact, before the release of the two films, Ajay Devgan came out openly against ADHM vis-à-vis his official stand against use of Pakistani artistes. Was it his ideology speaking or business rivalry? Or both, because in order to survive and do well in the world of big, high-stakes businesses, it is conventional wisdom to side with and endorse the dominant ideology?



This is something that Indian filmmakers are learning fast: To keep the powers-that-be happy, more so in a city like Mumbai where regional right-wing parochial parties had always threatened to hold the city to ransom. Amitabh Bachchan had to share the stage with Balasaheb Thackeray on numerous occasions when the leader was alive; now it is the next generation who calls the shots; and you ignore them at your own peril.



Given the times, are we to then, in the coming years see an industry that perpetuates conformity to a particular ideology, not take any chances, stop experimenting with form and content, stifle all individuality and ultimately produce a one-dimensional society?



(Ranjan Das is a Mumbai-based filmmaker, instructor and writer)



