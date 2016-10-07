Ruminations: It starts with you

The subtext of the melancholic final scene in Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali, when young Apu goes back into his little cottage to fetch an umbrella because he fears it might rain, is that you should respect nature and fear it for what it might bring upon you. You need not face a category 4 hurricane or be terrorised by stories of hundred-year storms to understand that. A small evocative scene from an internationally acclaimed film made 60 years ago is enough. If you are listening.The question is, how many really are. In The Great Derangement, Cli­mate Change and the Unthinkable writer Amitav Ghosh talks about just this, that climate change features so very little in literary fiction, even less in the public arena and is invariably banished to the pages of remote scientific journals or to science fiction. By extension that would mean a matter, which concerns us all is relegated to a special interest section made even more forbidding by jargon and scholarship. And so, it is easy to switch off from any appreciation of the issue.So, when Donald Trump baited Hillary Clinton during the first US presidential debate — of course, it was she who was doing most of the baiting during that face-off — with the comment that she considered climate change to be more of a threat than ISIS, she quickly, defensively, denied that. And rightly so. But, it should not have been like it was a no contest.Perhaps, the term “climate change,” otherwise imbued with the colours of gloom, needs a detoxification of its own to cover things closer to people like clean environment, an anti-pollution drive and of course climate change as we see and understand it. Because it is here that there is a silver lining or the prospect of one. For example, the second anniversary of the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan on October 2 did capture the mind space, even against the backdrop of the horrific Uri incident and India’s retaliatory surgical strikes across the LoC, because the campaign, seen in its wider scope, is essentially an omnibus title for a cleanliness drive, an anti-pollution campaign and climate change. In television studios on the day, it did not trigger the kind of mobilisation seen on political issues on a daily basis, but held its own generally in traditional media and social media.Private initiative will never have the kind of impact on environmental issues that governments can have, and political leaders must understand that as they first try to build public opinion and then get a clear mandate from their constituents on the issue. The reason is, it will cost big money to clean up the mess and prepare for the future. The agenda for any government, more so in a country like India, is simple: Commitment to the environment and a duty to execute plans for the future.The well known British economist Anthony B Atkinson — among other things, the guru of Thomas Piketty, author of Capital in the Twenty-First Century — writes on the impact of climate change on the economy in his seminal book Inequality, What Can Be Done? According to him, “GDP has to go toward maintaining infrastructure, mitigating climate change, investing in education and providing for an ageing population.” Later, he says there are major forces potentially affecting the world economy and climate change is one of them, apart from China and Russia.The thing is, what is evident to Atkinson may not be so to many others, including decision makers. There will always be differences over the Paris agreement, for instance, even though it achieved a large degree of consensus — earlier this week India ratified the agreement and committed that 40 per cent of its power generation would be moved to non-fossil sources by 2030 — and arguments on the side between the developed and the developing worlds. This is just in the manner of the carping over the lukewarm response to the Swacch Bharat campaign back home, the small amounts spent and accusations of failure. The important thing is to move ahead by reprioritising goals and redefining terms.That is because everyone has to be brought on board. Launching the Swachh drive on Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday was a good idea. But then, it must be remembered that in his efforts at cleanliness Gandhiji’s main purpose had been to combat caste prejudice. Lately, there has been talk of introducing the rudiments of the clean India campaign in school curriculum. Cleanliness has for long been an aspect of school curriculum but what most children have been taught in schools so far is personal hygiene almost to the exclusion of public cleanliness. One can see in India the very picture of success of that learning process — well-turned put people walking past mountains of muck without a second look.The idea is to prime people for the long haul leading them to the big fight against climate change, described as ever in dark shades, because that is something that people will need to prepare for. It is neither a western idea to make the Third World look bad, nor a Leftist bogey to get to the entrenched power elites in countries. India's countrywide cleanliness drive is a step towards building up to that fight even though many do not see it that way. Sooner than later that fight will need to go into overdrive because the clear and present danger of climate change is upon us. The trouble is most people do not understand climate change when they see it happening because it is a complex phenomenon. But we need to get to that by initiating the process of sprucing up the environment, as India is attempting to do as a government-sponsored campaign.