Risk Factor: Why we do what we do...

Why do we go to work? If you ask this question honestly to yourself, one factor that will come up rather quickly is money. Maslow’s hierarchy of needs clearly outlines the evolution of our needs as we progress. At the fundamental level are the physiological ones that are needed for survival such as clothing, food and shelter. Next are the safety needs that include physical, health and well-being, and financial. Then come the needs of love and belonging (family and relationships), self-esteem (achievement and status) and finally to self-actualisation (personal fulfillment).



While the order of importance of each of these needs for each individual might be debatable, it is clear that money is indeed needed to fulfill the basic needs. And companies often try to work with extrinsic motivators such as financial incentives and promotions. And until recently, typical jobs were expected to fulfill only this role of providing for money.



On the other hand, there are the intrinsic factors that can affect motivation as well. Passion and love for one’s work and the desire to master the art are the kinds of reasons that inspire people from within themselves. We have all experienced the violinist of the street or the painter who spends hours practicing an art technique without caring about the buyer who has come into his shop. In fact, research has shown that trying to assign a monetary value to an artist’s work can be aversive: Money can crowd out his intrinsic love.



Interestingly, employees are increasingly demanding their work to fulfill these motivations. They want more meaning and purpose from their jobs, better learning opportunities and a holistic experience. The boundaries of work and life are getting blurred.



Another set of considerations that many of us have is to do with “image motivations.” Our actions are oftentimes driven by the need to get respect, esteem and admiration, both from oneself and from others. We want to think of ourselves as “good” humans. And we want to project such an image to the society we are a part of. This is also a reason why jobs and roles have fancy labels and titles.



In fact, a clear example of this can be seen in philanthropy actions. Most of us have noticed the walls of religious sites adorned by the donors’ names. Reinforcing the “goodness” to oneself and to others through such reminders is a big motivator to do well. If being altruistic and helping others is the only motivation, then we should make most of our donations anonymously. In fact, from some estimates, less than 1 per cent of private gifts to charity are anonymous.



Economists and psychologists have been intrigued about what motivates such good deeds. Several reasons have been studied. It could be the tax rebate. Many times, the thank you letters that we expect to receive are enough of a persuasion. Many people can simply be altruistic by their very nature. One other reason that is intriguing is that people do good in part because it makes them look good.



In a classic research study, Dan Ariely (also well-known for his book Predictably Irrational) along with his colleagues tested the importance of image motivation as well as the interactions between different motivating factors in a controlled lab setting. They found that people were donating more when they knew that information about their donations would be shared with the group they were participating with. Even more intriguingly, they found that when participants were benefitting monetarily for making such donations, they preferred to make donations privately rather than publically. That is, they were conscious of the fact that other people might attribute their good behaviour to greed. That is important. A neutral observer seeing someone donate blood in exchange for money would not know whether to consider the donor as doing good or doing well.



Understanding how the three kinds of motivators influence and interact with one another is crucial. For example, there is an interesting dichotomy that exists related to how we think of other people and ourselves. We expect others to be working for money rather than for the love of their work. When it comes to us, we like to tell the story of how passion and energy drives us more than money. Similarly, we think others are not as generous as we are. We want to think of ourselves as truly altruistic people and, at the same time, want the world to know of our good deeds. We say that job titles don’t matter; yet, the first thing we flaunt about ourselves in meeting new people are exactly those. In sum, money, love and image work in mysterious ways to influence our thinking and behaviours that we might not even be aware of.



(Dr Kriti Jain is a faculty member at IE Business School, Spain, and an EU Marie Curie Research Fellow)



