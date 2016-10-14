Mood Indigo: A two-way mirror

Kannur burns again. In the decades-old violence that has ravaged northern Kerala, there seems to be no end in sight. I started writing about Kannur in February of this year when a young man by the name of Sujith was hacked to death by the CPM cadres in front of his mother, believing that this barbaric killing would awaken national media. The details were much too gruesome to be ignored.



Sujith was pulled out of his home at night by 20 men, his skin ripped off the back of his neck down to his waist with a plank of wood with nails embedded in it, and then murdered. Every act performed in front of his mother. She was in turn beaten, and her arm was broken. But it was not to be. The media was engaged with Kanhaiya Kumar at the time, and the CPM — the party whose cadres were responsible for Sujith’s murder were fighting for the right to free speech and dissent in New Delhi and the “atmosphere” of intolerance that prevailed in the country post-Narendra Modi’s ascent to power.



The hypocrisy was astounding. The pages upon pages on this issue, debate after debate, protest after protest. The flying visits of politicians to JNU promising solidarity. I have said this before, and I will say it again, Sujith was not only robbed off his life; he was robbed off his death.



Prashant Poojary was killed in Moodabirdi by men who chased him down and stabbed him to death in front of his father. It was seven in the morning, and he was a flower seller. He was also an activist who campaigned for the closure of illegal slaughter houses. The main eyewitness to his murder, a tender coconut water seller was found dead a week later.



Poojary’s murder did create a little bit of a ripple, about 10 days later, but it was contextualised — “he used intimidation” “he belonged to the Bajrang Dal”, not a word on his killers. Ultimately his “life” and “Prashant Poojary” were marked by the double quotation marks that didn’t need to be used. But he did exist, once. And in a fair world, he would at least not be blamed for his brutal killing, if not mourned or remembered as one among the living.



Kamlesh Tiwari spent months in jail for making an objectionable comment that outraged the Muslim community. Aamir Khan made millions and consolidated his superstar status for a film that had a crawling Lord Shiva. Tiwari had a bounty announced on him. Khan found a stage to pronounce that India was becoming increasingly intolerant. A few days ago, Tiwari was barred from visiting Udaipur for a function. So, who is the soft target?



Senior RSS leader Jagdish Gajneja was shot in Jalandhar when he was visiting a market place with his family in August. He battled for his life for a little over a month, before succumbing to his injuries. His blood- soaked shirt presumably doesn’t make for as “good” television as an ink-soaked kurta, or a hurled shoe lying abandoned on the ground. Or better still a live press conference while still sporting ink. Those are markers of rising intolerance, the former is a news report, impersonal and pithy, ejected by a news agency, reproduced across outlets. Not a word is changed. Nor a question raised. Why? Anything to do with a similar attack in January on another RSS functionary in another city in the same state? Chapter closed.



The shameful, hateful flogging of those young boys in Una, deservedly became a national outrage. Four Dalit boys accused, abused and humiliated. A reminder of how much is still left to fight against. A few states away, a fatherless Dalit boy in Kerala, was pulled aside on his way to evening shakha, stripped off his shirt, hit on the head with a stone and a knife was used to slash his back. Not only was the cruelty chilling but the symbolism of the act — that of “human branding” — used on slaves — should have appalled a society that considered itself civilised. This incident never left an imprint on our conscience or in print, but one exists on the back of this 16-year-old boy.



I am sometimes asked and justifiably so, why I tell one or this side of the story. The answer is simple because no one else seems to want to tell this side. Even in their victimhood, these stories don’t hold up to the politically correct end of the binary that frames “traditional” narrative. So I work my way through the “slush pile” of multiple injustices and hope that the mirror a writer must strive to hold up to society is a two-way one.



(The writer is a screenwriter and a columnist)



