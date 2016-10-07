Mood Indigo: Salute

When I heard of the surgical strike through the media, my limited understanding of military operations conveyed to me that this was an act of valour, undertaken by a group of men I would never know. I might pass them by at a railway station or an airport as I often have, identifying them by their fatigues or buzz cut or soldierly deportment. They may make way for me or give up their seat, and I will express the passing gratitude that one does during these chance encounters.



We, that is, us civilians are so insulated that we only get to know of our heroes when they return to us in coffins and their photographs identify them on tv or social media. The intricacies of the surgical strike elucidated for me and I suppose for many others the selfless risk these unidentified men took for us as we slept in the safety of our homes. It pierced through our consciousness and conscience. Gratitude was too mild an expression, but there was little more that an individual could do, so I expressed it on social media, only to find that the emotion resonated with many others. I also felt it was appropriate to commend the prime minister for making a difficult decision. Social media burst into an organic display of appreciation, the man on the street acknowledged the army, a gif of the prime minister morphing into a tiger did the rounds on WhatsApp. He was walking away with the credit on this one, much like I am informed (before my time) Indira Gandhi did during the Bangladesh war. But I was relieved when a news channel carried a report that some dismissed as “filmy” but I found reassuring, that the prime minister had not slept the entire night of the surgical strike and had been following it minute by minute.



Putting our Braves in harm’s way should never be an easy decision for any leader, no matter how much you believe in him and our forces. And then politics took over.



The initial euphoria mutated into an excessive display of adulation for the government by who the BJP claim are district level office bearers. Nonetheless, it started a spiral of competitive political sparring which has led to condemnable statements that undermine the morale and credibility of the army. So who wins, when words like dalali are used and the surgical strike is called “fake”? The army is lost in this discussion, a genuinely apolitical force in the service of the nation now has its credibility linked to the fair weather statements of political parties, who say different things at different times in their political graph. It needs remembering that there was another quiet political leader who displayed exemplary behaviour during a war, Lal Bahadur Shastri. Not enough is said about him; his quiet fortitude lost in our voluble times. But he shines the brightest, not only because he was prime minister but because of the personal measures of austerity he undertook during the war, even suspending his child’s tuition, saying “let him fail like others”.



What we need is the strength and solidarity of Lal Bahadur Shastri to bring this country together and behind our men at the frontline. India is not an ungrateful nation, neither is it a superficial one, that will be swayed by triumphant chest-thumping in New Delhi.



Thanks to electronic media, we have never been closer to the borders and never been more aware of the hardships our men in uniform face. Gaudy billboards cannot steal their sacrifice and service, neither can it be undermined by crude language and suspicion. It is not India and Pakistan who are trapped in an endless war with each other; it is our politicians. They will continue on that path and it is best to ignore them and focus on our men in uniform. The risks we face because of cross-border terrorism makes this a “war” from which we are not insulated. It is a call to duty for us, not just our armed forces. It is thereby incumbent on us to support our heroes, to raise their spirits. As members of civil society and even the artistic community to seek non-violent means to express our dissent and outrage at the fact that our soldiers were burnt alive in their tents. It is to everyone’s personal conscience how they will respond, this is a free country, but respond we must.



The politics of Delhi and its loud men will increase the distance between Uri and us; we must hence tune them out and tune into a different frequency. The service of the nation does not always require arms and power, but it does require an unflinching commitment to the people who are willing to risk it all, and they do not belong to any political party.



(The writer is a screenwriter and a columnist)



