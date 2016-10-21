Itihaas: Out with the old

Metempsychosis is the law of nature; when there is darkness, fierce competition and dismal decay the cycle will give way to renewal, rejuvenation and reincarnation. Cities and even brands stand testimony to this. Take for example the Island of Sentosa in Singapore. Can an island of ‘death’ become a tranquil destination? For Sentosa this was a literal journey. Sentosa was earlier known as Blakang Mati, which literally translates into an island where death lurks from behind. It is believed that this was a pirate’s den till the arrival of the British in the 19th century. During World War II, it was rehabilitated into a base for artillery men. It’s history plagued with stories far from the pleasant and rather sordid in nature. Today Sentosa is completely renewed to become one of the most sought after resort destinations. While the new avatar may be a fairly recent one, it has been purged of its bleak history. The island of Blakang Mati was renamed Sentosa, meaning tranquility in Malay in 1972. The name was chosen after a competition run by the Tourism Board. In the 1970s, a golf course was constructed and soon several attractions, including Fort Siloso followed.



Another analogy to drive this point home also happens to be one of the best-kept secrets in the two-wheel segment of the automobile industry. As hard as it is to believe, sometimes-even renowned names in the business can take one-upmanship a bit too far. One of world’s biggest motorcycle rivalries is built on a little anecdote.



The story involves the Peregrine falcon bird, which is a bird of prey that survives on several animals, including Blackbirds. Once upon a time, in the1990s, Honda Motorcycles was in a race to produce the fastest motorcycle in the world. It produced the Honda Super Blackbird, which beat the then record holder Kawasaki ZZR-1100. It was thus named Blackbird, after the Lockheed Blackbird, which was once the world’s fastest aircraft. Not to be left behind, third in line, Suzuki embarked on the arduous yet exciting task to beat the Honda Blackbird. The result was the Hayabusa, a bike that easily speeds at over 300 kms per hour. The Hayabusa superbike is not only seen on the tracks, it is popular amongst celebrities and bikers worldwide. Guess what, Hayabusa is the Japanese term for the Peregrine falcon which feeds on the blackbird. That’s called serious competition.



