Imaarat: The magnificent palace

To give an idea of Mubarak Mandi Palace in Jammu, it would be necessary to give a background of the Dogra rulers of the state and how they came to be in that position.



The Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir was the ruler of the erstwhile Indian princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. The first ruler was Gulab Singh, who became Raja, governor general, of Jammu principality through a grant from the Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh since Kashmir was part of the Maharaja’s empire, and subsequently accepted the throne of Kashmir after the first Anglo-Sikh war. The principality of Jammu was ruled by Raja Gulab Singh as a governor of the Sikh empire till 1846. After the first Anglo-Sikh War in 1846, under the terms of the Amritsar Treaty, the British government sold Kashmir to Maharaja Gulab Singh and thus the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, the second largest princely state in British India, was created.



Further expansions took place in the 19th century, including the assimilation of the principality of Gilgit and the emirates of Hunza & Nagar under the reigns of Maharajas Partab Singh and Ranbir Singh. Thus Jammu and Kashmir became the largest royal state in British India at the time of the partition in 1947.



Mubarak Mandi Palace is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in Jammu. It is located in the heart of the old walled city overlooking the Tawi River. It was the royal residence of Dogra kings until 1925 when Maharaja Hari Singh shifted to Hari Niwas. Mubarak Mandi Palace is an important historic edifice, which is more than 150 years old. The complex houses several palaces, buildings and courtyards like the Darbar Hall complex, the Pink Palace, Gol Ghar complex, Nawa Mahal, Sheesh Mahal, Hawa Mahal, Rani Charak Palace, Toshakhana Palace and Royal Courts buildings. The palace has been built in an amalgam of architectural styles, Rajasthani, European and Mughal. The oldest building of the complex dates back to 1824. Successive maharajas added to the complex for over 150 years.



Parts of the palace are now used for government offices, courts and royal museums. Some parts are now in ruins because of major fires and earthquakes. The Pink Hall, named such because of the pink plaster on its walls, has now been converted into Dogra Art Museum, which houses several remnants of the Dogra dynasty and classic paintings of Kangra, Jammu and Basohli schools of art. The museum also houses the golden bow and arrow of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. Elegant architecture and rare collections of Mubarak Mandi have never failed to attract tourists in large numbers to this historic place. It is one of the important historic heritage sites of the state.



The Gol Ghar section is located in the southern part of the complex. It has four storeys and overlooks the Tawi River. It was gutted down in the mid 1980s as a result of an earthquake. Consequently, roofs and floors collapsed, leaving the building as a ruin.



The Sheesh Mahal is made entirely of glass. The palace, which has been declared a heritage site by the state government, is proposed to be linked with a ropeway running up to the Bahu Fort, another heritage site in the city. Built over a span of 150 years, this royal building served as a massive palace for rulers of the Dogra dynasty. In fact, it was the main seat of the kingdom until 1925, after which Raja Hari Singh moved the royal seat to Hari Niwas Palace in northern Jammu.



