Imaarat: Jammu's pride

Ironically, the legends surrounding the city of Jammu point towards peaceful co-existence! It is said Raja Jambulochan, the king who is credited with establising Jammu, when on a hunting trip witnessed a curious scene of a tiger and a goat drinking water side by side in Tawi river. He took it as divine guidance to a place where mortal enemies could co-exist and decided to set up the city in that place.



Raja Bahulochan, his brother, is believed to have built the ancient Bahu fort about 3,000 years ago. The fort structure was modified over the years to a stronger fortified structure. The present fort was rebuilt, probably at the same location as the ancient fort, in 1585. Over the years the fort underwent demolitions and reconstructions from time to time, until during Sikh empire the then new governor/raja of Jammu Maharaja Gulab Singh reconstructed the present fort in the 19th century, which was further refurbished during the rule of Maharaja Ranbir Singh. They first established temples for their tutelary deities; the image of Mahakali deity in the temple in the fort was brought from Ayodhya.



Situated five kilometres away from the city centre, Bahu fort stands on a rock face on the left bank of Tawi river. An extensive terraced garden, known as Bagh-e-Bahu, has been developed around the fort.



The fort structure is located at an elevation of 325m. The fortified structure has thick walls made of sandstones built with lime and brick dust mortar. It has eight octagonal towers or turrets connected by thick walls. The towers have enclosures to house guards. The main entry is fit to allow passage of elephants into the fort. A water tank with access for pilgrims to take bath is located on the left entry into the fort. A pyramidal structure is on the right flank (with very thick walls to withstand any gun attack) of the fort was an ammunition store. An underground chamber here was used a prison. This chamber has a secret exit to escape from the fort in case of any emergencies. The first floor is lavishly built with arches and decorated with floral designs like a baradari or a palace.



To the right of the temple there are a few halls which were used in the past as assembly halls and offices of the quiledar (master of the fort). However, they are not maintained at all. The royal stables were also located within this fort. Substantial renovation and additions to attract visitors have been added during recent years such as well turned up garden in Mughal style, a lake with facilities for boating and a cable car system.



The aquarium in the garden is one of the subcontinent’s largest underground aquarium, housing over 400 varieties of fresh and marine water fish.



(GM Kapur is convener of the West Bengal chapter of Intach)



