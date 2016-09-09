Be very afraid

In 1999, an indie horror film made on a somewhat paltry budget of $600,000 raked in a substantial $248 million profit. The Blair Witch Project, directed by Eduardo Sanchez and Daniel Myrick, turned into a horror cult classic despite no blood and gore. The pseudo-documentary structure, the shaky camera, frantic running around and unfettered screams scared people into oblivion but movie-goers had no complaints. It was followed up by the eminently forgettable Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 in 2000 but don’t despair for there’s a new Blair Witch on the block.



Directed by Adam Wingard, known for horror flicks You’re Next and The Guest, and written by Simon Barrett, Blair Witch stars James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez, Brandon Scott, Valorie Curry, Corbin Reid and Wes Robinson. Shot under the title The Woods, this film will be a sequel to The Blair Witch Project. Clearly Wingard wants the 1999 horror changer to have a sequel that it deserves and is working to that end.



The Blair Witch Project followed three student filmmakers — Heather Donahue, Michael Williams and Joshua Leonard — as they set out to shoot a documentary about the Blair Witch in the Black Hills forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. With only with two cameras and some hiking gear, the trio decide to prove the veracity of the legend. But that’s not to be and the three don’t return home.



In Blair Witch, a group of college students decide to venture into the Black Hills Forest to uncover the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of Heather. Among them is the younger brother of Heather, who’s keen to know exactly what happened in the forest 17 years ago. The village folk believe — rightly so — that Heather is connected to the legend of the Blair Witch. The motley group, guided by a pair of locals, makes their way through the dark and forbidding woods. They’re hopeful and excited when they set out but as the endless night wears on and they get deeper into the forest, they realise that a menacing presence is among them. As they plod on, it dawns on them that the legend they wanted to investigate and corroborate is all too real. Will they be able to escape the Blair Witch?



The Blair Witch Project was a trendsetter in horror and made the found-footage style synonymous with the horror genre. That led to multiple movies that followed the same style. Be it The Last Exorcism (2010), Annaliese: The Exorcist Tapes (2011), the sci-fi Apollo 18 (2011), or The Den (2013), they all had one thing in common: the filmmaking genre. But the style isn’t exactly new. It has been used in earlier films such as Cannibal Holocaust (1980) and The Last Broadcast (1998). But Sanchez and Myrick, the directors of The Blair Witch Project, used the internet — not as widespread then — to build up an elaborate and creepy mythology. The shaky style, the creepy surrounds and jump scares made people believe — and scared the bejesus out of them.



Will the Blair Witch do the same? Will it carry on the spine-tingling and heart-stopping legacy of the film it follows? Blair Witch premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2016 and will be part of the Toronto International Film Festival in September. We just hope it spooks the hell out of everyone.



