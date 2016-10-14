Close-In: Rise of the coaches

The jubilant Indian cricket team after demolishing New Zealand are now firmly established as the number one Test playing side in the world. The trophy was a mace that appropriately resembled a ‘gada’, the weapon so prominently displayed in the hands of our popular god, Hanuman. Virat Kohli, the captain of India, received it on the auspicious day of Dussehra, reminding us of the tales of the Ramayan.



Test cricket may not be so extensively followed by millions of people but for a genuine cricket lover, it distinguishes between the men and the boys. The 50-over cricket World Cup has somehow been made into a brand that identifies the winner as the World Champion, a complete fallacy that needs to be rectified by the International Cricket Council (ICC). A limited-over win does not make the West Indies or Australia the champions, it’s the winner of the gada (mace) at the end of the cricketing year who should be recognised as true champions.



The present Indian side looks like a team well polished, eager and willing to put their last drop of sweat to win for their country. They emit an empathy that can be seen by revelling in each others performances. They seem to have a well structured plan about their deliverables and one has to compliment the coach and the support staff for it. Each Indian player looks fit and agile and ready to go, a phenomenon that one has not seen before.



The successful run of the Indian Test team can be simply analysed through some amazing performances of our bowlers and batsmen. But for me, the disruption that has revolutionised Indian cricket, is due to our two tenacious well known cricketers, Ravi Shastri and Anil Kumble as coaches.



In 2014 in England, India had been humiliated by the English side, even though they won the Test match at Lords. I remember the Test match at the Old Trafford on a cloudy morning, where Kohli walked to the middle as slow as a snail to face Anderson. He hoped that the sun would emerge and save him from a certain execution. By the end of the series the Indian side had hit rock bottom and an epiphanic moment by the BCCI president N. Srinivasan to bring in Ravi Shastri as a mentor/coach resurrected the crestfallen Indian side. His presence seemed to have injected a positive attitude that resulted in three straight wins in the the limited over encounters. The team suddenly looked like a fighting unit and there seemed to be an air of confidence among the players, who up into a few weeks ago were a defeated.



Shastri, a no nonsense man, was a street fighter as a cricketer, never gave his opponents an inch brought in aggression and self belief. Being an Indian, he and his support staff, understood the complicated cultural aspect of each player. Using the carrot and stick formula he protected them from any incidents on and off the field.



Even though India did not win the World Cup, they looked like a side that had the winners tag on their badge. They needed more consistency which required another set of skills. The internal battle among the senior members of the BCCI led to uncertainty, especially with the legal issues with the Supreme Court of India. A new set of elected office bearers decided to make a change and a new coach was one of the prime appointments.



Anil Kumble, India’s highest wicket taker was chosen as the coach. Both he and Shastri had no coaching certificate to boast of, however, they had immense experience of what it takes to be successful on the field. Kumble through his quiet demeanor brought in systems, processes, analytics, technology and method to improve a player’s natural brilliance.



A great example were the tips that he gave during the lunch break to Ravindra Ashwin in the recently concluded Test match, for him to return and take six wickets. We now have a side that has the natural cricketing ability, merged with information and data that would make them into more holistic cricketers.



It is truly remarkable, that Indian cricket at present seems to have a replacement for each position and with the astute Rahul Dravid as the coach for India’s youth brigade, Indian cricket has never had it so good.



The accidental appointment of these Shastri and Kumble, needs to be applauded as much as the Indian team. This I feel has led to a change that could make the Indian side as successful as Clive Lloyd’s West Indian or Steve Waugh’s Australian side.



(Yajurvindra Singh is a former Indian cricketer)



