Close-In: No ball

The recent milestones of 200 and 100 Test wickets by Ravichandran Ashwin and Yasir Shah truly reflects the importance and the rise of spinners in all forms of cricket. The top three wicket takers in Test cricket, Muttiah Mural­idharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble are all slow bowlers. This was not the case earlier, as the landmark of three and four hundred wickets were the deadly pace bowlers, Fred Trueman, Richard Hadlee and our own Haryana hurricane Kapil Dev.



A fast bowler running in to bowl to torment the batsmen has always been a treat to watch. The awesome combination of sheer power, strength and speed make this breed of cricketers’ popular pin up boys. Unfortunately, in present day cricket the fast bowlers are gradually being reduced to a dwindling lot. Some of the reasons for this decline can be attributed to the following: The first and foremost being the amount of excessive cricket, especially due to the three different formats and a calendar full of international and lucrative local leagues. The problems are not just related to the arduous physical aspect, but also to the fact that they are made to bowl on pitches with different surfaces, varied climatic conditions and further penalized by the restrictive cricket laws on field placements. This is making it impossible for them to develop their natural stre­ngth and ability. Ra­ther than bowling faster, they seem to indulge in a slower version of their trade. A change of pace as they call it, a true mockery of an art that needs the maximum revolution of the body and the arm. The unpredictability of the direction, movement and speed was what made batting difficult against a big hearted, strapping hurler of the cricket ball. Coaches and captains today want line and length and plans are put in place to operate according to it. The fast bowler has gradually become an extension of the bowling machine, so rampant at every practice centre. One sincerely feels pity for them as they are no more like the tyrants of the past.



Covered wickets are another of a speedster’s problem. This entails that the weather has the least amount of influence on the surface. The irony of this is that the dreaded art of moving and cutting the ball in the air and off the wicket has been substantially reduced. A fast bowler is therefore left to wait till the ball becomes older, for him to reverse swing. Earlier technique and guts were important for a batsman to face a quick bowler, as one had no significant protection, either for the head, chest, elbow or thighs. The possibility of being maimed or even killed by a vicious delivery was always a possibility that a batsman faced on occasions not only in the match but in the nets as well. Quick bowlers used the beamers and bouncers to rattle topline batsmen and to decimate tail-enders. A good example of this was at Kingston in 1976. India had won the previous Test chasing 403 runs and seeing that the conventional mode of bowling was not effective, West Indies under Clive Lloyd, decided to bowl their bowlers round the wicket, one of them being Michael Holding a player called “whispering Death”. He let fly a barrage of short deliveries aimed at the body of the batsmen rather than getting him bowled. India declared their innings when they were five down as a few of their batsmen were retired hurt, whereas the bowlers were not inclined to bat. The protection worn today by a batsman has made life much easier and even a tail-ender with barely any batting skill is becoming an irritant for a quickie. The bats are another factor that make a difference, as the ball flies well over the fence even on a mishit. Truly a frustrating sight for a fast bowler.



Profiting from the down trend of these speedsters, has been the rise of the slow bowlers. The latest ground equipment and facilities have made wickets around the cricket playing nations slower, drier and have substantially reduced both pace and bounce. Matches therefore, are being mostly won by spinners. The Decision Review System (DRS) has also contributed immensely and has made the breed of slow bowlers much more effective. The element of doubt that favoured the batsmen once when hit, on the front foot is benefiting bowlers. Spinners have just one target. Hit the batsmen’s leg. Reminding one of the popular game of ‘French Cricket’. The bat pad technique used earlier to counter spin is now a poor option as the modern batsman is finding it difficult to cope with the straighter delivery than the turning ones. Playing spin is the new mantra for a batsman to go from good to great. With spin now king India, one hopes, has gone full circle having once had the dreaded quartet of Bishen Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna, B.S. Chandrashekhar and Venkataraghavan.



(Yajurvindra Singh is a former Indian cricketer)



