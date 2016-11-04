Close-In: Cricket's Kathiawari tradition

The survival of Test cricket is only possible if the game attracts spectators into the stadium. BCCI must be complimented for taking a good and positive step of taking Test cricket to smaller cities. This should definitely attract a better crowd because these centres have been deprived of the traditional form of the game for a long time.



The first Test match in Rajkot on the November 9 against England will be a historic occasion for the rich cricket tradition of the Indian peninsula of Kathiawar.



India’s first two Test players, the famous Ranjit Sinhji (Ranji) and his nephew Duleep Sinhji were from Kathiawar. Both played for England, as India was still not a Test playing nation and scored centuries on debut. They became the darling of the British crowd especially as they were royalty and played with subtle wrists that made batting pleasurable to watch, very much in the mould of Saurashtra’s current batting hero, Cheteshwar Pujara. It will be a fitting moment that the very team that they played for will finally be playing in a town where they learned the basics of the game.



The famous Rajkumar College in Rajkot was not only the cricket-learning centre for them but also, for the first official cricket Captain of India to England in 1932, Natwar Sinhji of Porbander and the vice-captain Ghanshyam Sinh of Limbdi. Both of them stepped down during India’s first Test match at Lords in 1932 and gallantly let the great CK Nayudu lead the side. Indrajit Sinh, Ajay Jadeja and I were the other three from the famous school to play for India.



Amar Singh who hailed from Rajkot was the first of the great players from Saurashtra to play for India. He was the leading all-rounder during India’s earlier encounters. He has the distinction of making the first half century in Test cricket for India at Lords and troubled the best of the English batsmen with his medium pace bowling.



Cricket has always been an important part of the Saurashtra culture. The inter-district rivalry among princely rulers brought in the patronage. Therefore, it became a budding ground for young and established cricketers. They were encouraged, looked after and given all the opportunities to hone their skills.



India’s three flamboyant left-hand all-rounders from Saurashtra were the great Vinoo Mankad, the genius Salim Durrani and the captain’s delight Karsan Ghavri. All of them shone when they were still schoolboys and went on to play an important part in the history of Indian cricket. Saurashtra was the epicentre for left arm spin bowlers and apart from the three legends the others who adorned the India cap were Nyalchand Shah, Dhiraj Parsana and the masterly spinner Dilip Doshi. At present Ravindra Jadeja is following in the footstep of these legendry spinners. He will be one of the frontline bowlers for India on whom the team will depend upon for a victory.



Kathiawar was one of the founder members of BCCI and because of the abundant cricket talent that they possessed had two teams in the Ranji Trophy. Nawanagar, as Jamnagar was called earlier, won the trophy in 1936-37 and Western India in 1943-44 and in 1946-47 became known as Kathiawar. In 1950 both these teams were combined together to play as Saurashtra.



The present stadium known as Khanderi was constructed in 2008. Last year, the Saurashtra cricket team had a successful year as the wicket was made to suit its spinners and Ravindra Jadeja had a fabulous year exploiting it.



A spinning track will be the order of the day during the first Test. One wonders how the depleted English side, having just lost to Bangladesh recently, will cope with the conditions. India will be the favourites having just demolished the Kiwis at home but tailor-made wickets at times can go horribly wrong too.



India has lost the last three series to England and will be looking to rectify the past. They are the number one Test side at present and are beaming with confidence with their batsmen and bowlers having struck good form in the last series against New Zealand.



Cricket is a funny game and the uncertainty of it can shock the pundits. Alistair Cook and Joe Root are two world-class players and have had reasonable success against India. Ben Stokes is gradually developing into a good all-rounder and has shown that he could be a menace with the reverse swing. Spin is one of the areas where they seem to be lacking in consistency, but a turner somehow makes ordinary mortals into champions. Moeen Ali has always been a nemesis for Virat Kohli and a lot of how India performs will depend on the battle between the two.



If England win the toss and bat first, we may have an interesting game on our hands. I will be there to watch it along with some of my old Test playing colleagues from Saurashtra. Thank you Saurashtra Cricket Association for inviting us to the game. It is gestures such as these that make us feel proud to have played and worn India’s colours.



(Yajurvindra Singh is a former Indian cricketer)



