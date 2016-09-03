Civil Society: No kidding!

I went to my first kid’s party the other day. I mean, my first since I was a kid myself. This in itself is surprising because I have several friends with children, who have had birthdays, but up till now, I hadn’t received any invitations, so I was quite excited and pleased about this one.



Recall if you will, your own birthday party. Mine were fairly low key: Some food, some kids, some pass the parcel. The fanciest thing there would be a special “shape” cake, which my mother and I debated about in advance and finally ordered off the Nirula’s catalogue. They were all original designs, usually from a book and I was dismayed to see, years later, that Nirula’s had turned them into “standard” cakes that anyone could choose from. I felt plagiarised from.



Anyway, that’s beside the point. The point was, as I gazed around little children having the time of their lives in bouncy houses and playing in a sand pit or blowing bubbles or making crafts, that kids’ birthday parties aren’t what they used to be. I think our generation spends a lot more time thinking about Parenting-with-a-capital-P than our mothers ever did. In our parents time, people just had kids, just like they just got married, it was part of rowing your boat merrily down the stream. You didn’t think too much about the inner lives of these children, apart from keeping them fed, clean and happy.



Of course, the kind of parties my friends throw are low key compared to what’s out there. iPads in goody bags, celebrity guests, fancy locations, it’s all par for the course now, You could have a birthday party up in a jet plane for Rs 1.8 lakh for an hour (eight people, not sure if catering included), or stay close to the ground with the Gurgaon Metro’s birthday express (Rs 25,000 including a magician and a tattoo artist, bring your own food.) I think back to my own childhood, where the fanciest party I went to was one with a pinata and the fanciest one we threw was when my mother hired a projector and showed a Disney film to a room full of enthralled children.



The happy faces stay the same though, I realised, whether it was back in 1984 or now in 2016. The same expressions of joy and anticipation and crowding around a birthday cake, looking up hopefully at their host’s mother. Always one child having a meltdown in the corner. Always one kid watching everyone else, slightly amused. Always some older kids, looking slightly awkward at first, but then joining in with gusto. Always a parent running around behind a child begging it to eat.



There’s also the story I read the other day about a woman who spent £4000 on her dog’s birthday. Obviously, it had a Mexican theme.



(Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan is a freelance writer, blogger and author of Cold Feet, You Are Here and Confessions of a Listmaniac)



