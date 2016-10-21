A Moveable Feast: Trouble is brewing

Price Waterhouse was traditionally strong in united Bengal largely because the India headquarters of the firm was in Kolkata. After partition, when East Pakistan was formed, R. Rahman, who used to work for firm, with his friends Saifur Rahman and Aminul Haq formed Rahman, Rahman & Haq (RRH). In December 1971, East Pakistan became Bangladesh. Rahman, Rahman & Haq opted to join KPMG. Saifur Rahman had the distinction of serving twice as the Finance Minister of Bangladesh and RRH is by far the largest firm in Bangladesh today.



My first assignment in Bangladesh in August 1981 was a secret mission. I had just returned from Australia and one of our partners Tapas Ray told me that I was to go alone to Bangladesh to carry out a fraud investigation. The London office of Price Waterhouse smelt a rat. A client and I would have to go ostensibly for a routine visit, but to try and find a specific discrepancy.



In 1981, there was no fax machine, only telexes. Bangladesh could easily communicate with the UK, and vice versa, but communiation was bad between Bangladesh and India. The only way I could send my report was through the client’s telex machine; but how could I send a telex from the client’s machine if I was to uncover the fraud?



We found a way and drafted two versions of an otherwise innocuous telex message. In one a couple of innocent lines would alert London a fraud was uncovered, and the other version would indicate either everything was clean as a whistle, or I had failed.



The client was Surmah Valley Tea Company in Sylhet. It was under the management of Duncan Brothers. A majority of the shares were held by UK investors, who had engaged Price Waterhouse in London. The excitement of the journey was only exceeded by the thrill of the assignment.



Back in those days there were no dollar credit cards or Uber, one had limited foreign currency and had to depend on the client for logistics. The CEO of the tea company was one Mr. Raymond Black, a British citizen married to a Bangladeshi lady.



He was rather difficult to contact. I was flying into Dhaka with a tight connection in Chittagong. Even if I managed to reach in time there was no confirmation that a car would be waiting to take me to a hotel or the client office. I thought like David Copperfield’s Mr. Micawber that, “something would turn up” and it did.



Our family friend Nazir Taha’s sister had married a pilot of Bangladesh Biman, Captain Ataur Haq Khan. As luck would have it, he was flying the Biman plane from Calcutta to Dhaka, not only did I make my flight, but he managed to radio message Mr. Black that I was on my way; there was an old but well-maintained De Soto Chrysler waiting for me at the airport.



Mr. Black was impressed that I was “powerful” and “connected” enough to send a radio message from the aircraft and even the London office sent him a special message to look after me and extend cooperation.



Mr. Black and Zillur Rahman of Duncans Bangladesh took me to a late lunch at the Chittagong Club which was established in 1878, mainly for the use of British planters. Zillur Rahman told me the chilling story of how President Zia had been assassinated barely three months ago in the early hours of 30th May 1981 by a group of army officers.



I reviewed the accounts of the company and found that profits had declined dramatically, not due to fall in tea prices but owing to increase in costs. I had to analyse the costs to see if there were any off-kilter items. I stayed at Agrabad Hotel for the night and poured through the books with a young accountant. I spotted something funny but I was not able to pin-point the issue.



I took an overnight train, which took me to Shaistaganj in Sylhet district. I was pleasantly surprised that the First Class passengers were still pampered in Bangladesh unlike the Indian Railways. I was to stay with the Visiting Agent as his guest. My bottle of Chivas Regal helped, and with little persuasion the Bangladeshi VA sat down for a drink. Scotch loosens tongues and I discovered the fraud. Fertilizers and other consumables were purchased and paid for at the gardens but the materials were not delivered. Next morning a check of the challans and stock records confirmed the fraud. Most importantly, I found out who the ringmaster was.



We drove straight back to the office in Chittagong and sent the harmless telex which indicated at the fraud. But I began to feel insecure as Zillur Rahman kept interrogating me about my findings. I told him I had to catch the next flight to Dhaka.



But I was out of luck as heavy rains, flooded the airport and the trains were not plying either. I left on my only option— an ordinary bus, filled with people, chicken and goats, which crossed three rivers on barges. I managed a seat at the back of the bus. My beard helped but neither my dress nor my accent made it easy. I decided not to speak a word. Crossing the mighty rivers in spate during the monsoon in Bangladesh can be quite scary. If I could wind back the clock, I would never embark on the adventure again.



I reached Motijheel Commercial Area in Dhaka late at night. I had a booking at Purbani Hotel in Motijheel and my pilot friend bought me a ticket to Kolkata.



To cut to the chase, I reached Dhaka and flew back to Kolkata and filed the report before the deadline. Thereafter, heads rolled in Bangladesh and the UK investors changed the management.



(Roopen Roy was the managing director of PWC India, thereafter managing director of Deloitte Cosulting India and is the founder and CEO of Sumantrana, a strategy advisory firm)



