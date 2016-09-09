All things excellent for body, mind and soul

It is rewarding to see the enormous interest in fitness and an active lifestyle that is slowly taking root. Though one section of rather ‘old-school’ people still think of gym-going as the first choice in altering their lifestyle to be more fit, there is an increasingly larger number who realise that gymming has a certain, restricted function and purpose. For muscle bulk and strengthening, there is no substitute for gym and weight training. Yet, not everyone requires that sort of build-up.
To be fit and have stamina and endurance, especially aerobic, a generally active lifestyle with a wide range of outdoor activities is best. The explosion of interest in running is hugely beneficial but the most benefit, both physically and mentally, is derived when running can be incorporated into a larger package of an activity such as an adventure race. Both body and mind are kept alert, stimulated and, consequently, refreshed, and the changeover from one activity to another forces the use of entirely differing skill sets. At the same time, new sets of muscle groups are used —which is doubly beneficial. It allows the just-used muscles some slack while making a different set of muscles work under pressure. All this is excellent for body, mind and —at the end — soul.
Not very many years ago, Indians had to travel abroad for a number of things — even to take part in an ultra marathon or an adventure race because such events weren’t held here. Now they are.
Beginning with simple family-oriented events that were little more than obstacle runs, some editions of adventure races have steadily upgraded year after year. Now, to be able to take part, at least some prior training is essential.
Now is the right time to begin preparing for one such race. The Aqua Terra Challenge will be held over December 15-18, 2016, in the Upper Ganga valley. To enter, write to race@aquaterra.in. A 75-kilometre adventure race set in mountainous terrain, you will have to hike, mountain bike, and raft down the river. The format is wide-ranging and easy to enable people from all backgrounds to take part. You can enter as a team of two, or four. Additional points are awarded for each female member of a team. And the emphasis is on completing, not competing.
The race will begin with a 2,000-foot hike up into the valley followed by an eight-kilometre traverse. The racers will cover 24 kilometres on foot. Next, the rocky and stony terrain will have to be crossed with a 26-kilometre bike ride. There will be some uphill, winding riding but the rest is a prolonged flat trail. Excitement (and tempers!) will be very high at the start of the third and final stage of the race – the paddle section. The clock for your team will not be stopped until the last member completes his bike ride. Then the team will paddle 25 kilometres to the finish line of the race.
Unlike premier adventure races in the West, the racing is not non-stop. Participants eat and sleep in a camp at the end of the first day. And, at the end of the second day, if you can deal with the accumulation of lactic acid in your muscles and have the stamina to party, you can boogie the night away.