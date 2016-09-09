All aboard?

The Canterbury region of New Zealand begins with volcanic hills and continues to the rich farmlands of the region to finally end at the Southern Alps — a lovely region comprising of colours, lakes, farms and snow clad peaks.



To get a taste of this unique vista, we went beyond Christchurch, the main city of this region — we took a ride in one of the world’s greatest and most picturesque train journeys, the Tranzalpine — the train that crosses the entire Southern Alps starting from one coast to the other from Pacific Ocean to the Tasman Sea.



The Tranzalpine left Christchurch and within minutes the city landscape had changed and we were approaching farmlands with the train chugging along the Canterbury plains and heading towards the southern Alps — the excitement was truly building up.



An hour later the train started climbing up the mountains leaving behind the awesome views of the gorge of the River Waimakiriri. Series of steel girder bridges over gorges and through tunnels passed by as we started climbing the highest viaduct, 73m above the river and quite appropriately called the “staircase”.



The views around had even changed, with plateaus around and dotting hills in the horizon fading away in the blue sky, the scenery was taken over by vast stretches of snow covered land and mountains.



The train pulled up at the snowy Arthur’s pass station and we got off to stretch a bit and see the snow clad views around and take some nice snapshots of the region. A little later we boarded the train again and now the train entered the Otira tunnel — the longest one in entire New Zealand.



Greymouth is the final stop on this journey. The name comes from being located near the mouth of Grey river. Once a Maori village, Greymouth is now exclusively used as a start point to visit Punakaiki and the pancake rocks.



Tour buses leave from just outside the station for Punakaiki and we boarded one such that would take us to view the pancake rocks and the blowholes. On our way we came across a traffic sign that warned us of crossing penguins, no where in the world had I seen this sign and it was indeed very funny.



We wished we could see a penguin crossing the road, wonder what the scene would be like? We continued with our journey on the road that was carved from mountains bordering the coastline and ran through dense rain forests, spectacular views of the coastline awed us continuously.



Arriving at Punakaiki, we headed towards the pancake rocks. The walk was a scenic one surrounded by native rainforest. There are many places where we could halt and have outstanding views of the rocks from a distance and stunning views of the Punakaiki coastline.



The main attraction in Punakaiki was the Pancake Rocks, a section of limestone rocks that had undergone a layering and weathering process that had caused the rocks to look like stacks of thin pancakes. It ‘actually’ resembled pancakes and even looked as if it was man made such was the similarity between the thicknesses of two rocks.



On reaching the rocks we enjoyed the fascinating views around and then concentrated on the water that was slowly filling up the pool, swirling around and slashing against the steep rock walls around it.



Suddenly there was a whirling sound and a whoosh as water gushed out of the rocks…we all applauded, as if we were waiting for a “blowhole” show to happen and it was now over.



Spending some time looking out at the Tasman Sea and the amazing view of the coastline, we returned to Greymouth to spend the rest of the day. We had booked ourselves in the next day’s Tranzalpine to return to Christchurch and therefore had the entire day to explore Greymouth on our own.



