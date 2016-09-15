An absurd reality

Communication isn’t unique to humans. All life forms find ways to convey meaning—including trees whose communication techniques are stupendously fascinating. The complexity of human civilisation, though, and the nuances of our social interaction all depend on that very human ability to evolve communication to a meticulously complex level—through the crafting and sculpting of language, that dynamic medium for thoughts to float upon. Although communication extends far beyond the borders of language—as tone, non-verbal cues and body language, yet you only need to visit a country where not one person understands a word of what you speak, and you’d sooner appreciate the importance of language. If communication is to flow smoothly, shared understanding of language is a must. Within literature, there is a group of writers that turned the notion of language and communication on its head, showcasing the “breakdown” of language. They stripped words of their meanings, left sentences hollow and made a farce of language itself. They are the absurdist playwrights.



When Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot was first presented on stage, it created a sensation so great that it led to the birth of the term “theatre of the absurd”. The play was an amazement: a baffling and intriguing work of art. Vladimir and Estragon are waiting for Godot: a man or possibly a deity. The entire play of two acts revolves around just this—the wait. They pass the time by indulging in a monotonous, repetitive activity, meaningless conversation that goes nowhere and, best of all, doing nothing. They are joined by another man Pozzo, who holds a man or servant—which could also be a pet— on a leash, and together they all wait, doing nothing. The wait itself is an endless endeavour, with no certainty of time or place. That is a classic example of an absurdist play. The characters “float” vaguely in time and place, and there’s neither a definite setting nor an era or age to which the act belongs. The people are confused about their own existence as well as their thoughts and memories: Vladimir and Estragon cannot remember when or where they were supposed to meet Godot, or even if they’d already been to that place the day before. “What did we do yesterday?” They do not remember.



But it isn’t so much the absurdity of the situations themselves than what they signify that fits the nomenclature of the theatre. The absurdist plays display the post-war disillusionment that spread among people; they present the march-toward-meaninglessness of the modern life. The random, broken statements and the fragmented language symbolise the breakdown of real-life conversation, where ego-centricity reduces dialogue to meandering monologue: everyone is just in love with their own voice—and their own thoughts. Language no longer holds meaning; it no longer serves to further communication. The term “theatre of the absurd” was coined by Hungarian-born critic Martin Esslin who says that this theatre “has renounced arguing about the absurdity of the human condition; it merely presents it in being — that is, in terms of concrete stage images of the absurdity of existence.” The very fact that there’s no fixed setting for these plays makes them timeless: their characters could be people from anywhere, from any time: even now. Don’t they fit in now, so perfectly, into our world of social media and microblogs, where random, one-sided conversation flows in staccato beats? Aren’t we all just talking at people instead of talking to them? And most of all, the one-sided living of life: refusing to even process another individual’s thoughts and just firing our own prejudices out into the world. The theatre of the absurd isn’t all that absurd after all.



