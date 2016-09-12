What we can learn from Sweden

In the beginning of the 1830s, at the behest of the Swedish parliament, an oak plantation project was undertaken at Visingsö — an island in the lake Vättern in south-central Sweden. The move was aimed at ensuring that in the future the Swedish navy would have access to timber for the construction of ships. Over a century-and-a-half later, the oaks still stood; other alternatives had been availed of by the navy during that period of time. When the forest authorities of the country informed the chief of the navy that the oaks at Visingsö could now be utilised, the latter declined.



Shortage of the wood supply was certainly a concern for the navy. Additionally, the industries (especially those producing iron, and smithies and foundries), which were springing up in the country in the 18th and 19th centuries needed wood all through their life-cycles — as a construction material for the initial setup and as a fuel during their respective operational phases. As the rate of growth in demand and consumption exceeded the regeneration rate of the wood-providing trees (such as oak), Sweden, around the beginning of the 19th century, was almost completely deforested.



In the light of this knowledge about the dependence of the economic (and military) sectors on biological resources, and the repercussions of deforestation, the 1820s witnessed the establishment of the Swedish Institute of Forestry under the leadership of Israel Adolph Ström — rightfully remembered now as the father of forest economics in Sweden. This laid the foundation for scientific approaches to, and rational thinking in the harnessing of the forest resources. Ensuring that the rate of consumption was not greater than the rate of regeneration became ingrained as a way of thinking. The term “sustainable yield” or “sustainable output” comes to mind at this juncture. At the time of writing, about 80 per cent of Sweden’s forests are productive, economically speaking, and the forest industry is one of the key sectors of the country’s economy. Approximately 12 per cent of Sweden’s export earnings stem from its forests. This sector is also an important employment generator for engineers and scientists from Sweden’s universities.



Of course, if you also factor in the industries, which depend on the forests for their fuel requirements — the iron and steel industry, for instance — the contribution to job creation is still bigger. Just to illustrate — chemical engineers are concerned about improving the fibre structure of paper, mechanical engineers engage themselves with improving the performance of the machinery and equipment which find use in paper and pulp mills, software engineers develop new algorithms and control techniques to make the production in paper mills more efficient — with respect to material and energy consumption, for instance. If the steel industry is factored in, you have metallurgists interested in improving the properties of steel (which then is used to build the machinery used by the paper mills, for instance). All this is about creating value; and sustainable development is a very valuable handmaiden for all these engineers.



Well, this short historical account goes to show how engineers and scientists encountered a situation, which arose when a natural resource was being depleted at a rapider rate than its regeneration; brainstormed, understood and acknowledged what was happening and provided the proverbial “stitch in time.” The word “sustainable” had come into vogue.



The words “ecology” and “economy”, at times, may be mistaken to mean the same. If one delves deeper into the etymology of these two words, one is able to understand at once that the first refers to the “study of households” and the second to “management of households.”



“Households” here, of course, could be understood in either a narrow sense, quite literally, or a very wide sense (the world we inhabit). This is the “back to basics” explanation. However, in modern times, ecology is interpreted as a study of environmental systems — atmosphere, hydrosphere, lithosphere, pedosphere and biosphere — and the latter as the management of anthropogenic (created by human beings, but with a great degree of dependence on the environment) systems.



Yet, it would be easy to accept that both these deal with resources which have their limits. Sustainable development, thereby, would include both ecology and economy (the latter being dependent on the former and the former being impacted upon by the latter) and it logically follows that it has limited resources as its crux.



The neologism “sustainable development” is reported to have come into being sometime in the 1980s, and environmentalist Lester Brown is credited for its coinage. Brown is well known, among other things, for his book Plan B, in which he has discussed the ways and means of sustainable development. As it is with some coined terms (jargon, if one may say so), this one became well-entrenched the world over, courtesy its adoption by the United Nations in its report, Our Common Future, in 1987. It was in this report that the environmental problems created by economic growth were addressed (as economic externalities) in right earnest for the first time. Our Common Future defined sustainable development as “development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” It is the all-encompassing nature of this definition (embracing subtly social, economic, environmental, cultural and ethical aspects) that has contributed to its universal acceptance. But yet, we need to ask ourselves the question: Why do we need to bother about sustainable development?



To answer this, we need to understand the implications of the two words separately – “sustainable” and “development”. And how does one convince oneself that sustainable development is actually happening, if at all, one is told that it has been set in place? Well, let us go down to first principles. Development can entail, for instance, the following:



a) Economic growth (rise in GDP, increase in the economic output)



b) Acquiring knowledge and skills (science, research and education)



c) Being creative (scientific and technological innovations, cultural development)



d) Improvement in social welfare



Development, thus, in a nutshell could simply mean “a change for the better”. But then, is it necessary to develop? To answer this, try to imagine what the absence of development would connote. In the best case, stagnation and prevalence of the status quo (if one is fortunate), and in the worst case, or even for that matter, the most probable case, a retrogression, or ‘decline’ in other words.



The word “sustainable” is linked somewhat to the words “durable” and “enduring”. From a historical point of view, as we have seen, it has its background in forestry. Over time, since its origin in the forestry sector, it was applied in the 1960s and 1970s to environmental issues and, of late, its application has been extended to the concerns related to climate change that dominate discussions and decision-making on strategic levels.



The environmental issues, which sprung up in the 1960s, were those that had a direct bearing on human health and well-being — the use of pesticides like DDT and the presence of heavy metals in soil, air and water. A bellwether, if it could be termed thus, came in the guise of Rachel Carson’s 1962 book — The Silent Spring. Carson took a strong stand in this book of hers against the widespread use, and, thereby, dispersal in the environmental media, of pesticides that, as we know now, have adverse impacts on the environment. This kickstarted the process of identifying several other undesirable environmental impacts, like acidification, eutrophication, desertification, ozone depletion, freshwater scarcity, loss of biodiversity and climate change. Well, though we have commenced the discussion on environmental issues, these form only a part of the challenge. Sustainable development encompasses the social, economic, cultural and ethical aspects as well.



Let’s imagine someone asking you this question: Must development be sustainable? He/she could be posed with a counter-question rather than an answer. “Well, what do you think the alternative is?” or “What, in your opinion, would the absence of sustainable development look like?”



Recalling the definition from the Brundtland report, if development is unsustainable, it would satisfy the needs of the current generation, but would leave the generations to come with disastrous consequences to tackle and overcome. This, you would agree with me, is certainly not desirable at all.



Fact, they say, is stranger than fiction. Reality is complex. It is a case of “easier written, thought about and spoken, than done”. We, however, agree now that sustainable development, no matter how complex, is certainly very desirable and also extremely necessary. To demonstrate the complexity, let us consider the sustainable development of the energy sector (heat, electricity and transport fuels) as an example. The first question which crops up would be this: Which primary energy resources must one focus on developing if sustainable development is on the agenda? Fossil fuels (coal – black and brown, oil and natural gas), as we all know, are not sound options from an environmental point of view.



One of the problems associated with the use of these fuels is the emission of carbon dioxide, which is a greenhouse gas that causes global warming. Of course, we also need to bear in mind that global warming is just one of the several sustainability-related challenges. Biofuels — pellets, wood chips, biogas, bio-ethanol and biodiesel — are being touted as “green” alternatives. Well, wait a minute. You would instantly wonder why. Carbon dioxide is still emitted when these alternatives are combusted for their energy content, right? But, if you consider the fact that these biofuels are renewable, and they absorb as much carbon dioxide during their growth phase as they emit when they are combusted as fuels, you at once realise that their use is carbon-neutral. What is given out is captured back during the regeneration…ad infinitum! A closed-cycle, one may say, for the carbon dioxide.



Another advantage is that these fuel resources can be cultivated locally to guarantee supply security. After all, geopolitical issues today can threaten the certainty of fuel material imports/exports. And renewability, of course, is a clear advantage, with the caveat that consumption remains sustainable and the regeneration rates are respected. Well, what then is the complexity here?



The different alternatives available must be compared with each other, especially when considering the fact that even though we are closing the carbon dioxide cycle, it may take a long time before the carbon dioxide emitted is reabsorbed and assimilated in the crops/trees. The time ranges from a few days for algae, to about two years for field crops, and over a hundred years for some types of forests. If the time factor is to be contended with, then, simply by replacing fossil fuels with biofuels, we will not be able to make appreciable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions quickly. To reiterate then, reality is indeed complex.



(The article is a translated excerpt from the book Hållbar Utveckling by Jon-Erik Dahlin. The writer is senior lecturer, department of engineering and chemical sciences, Karlstad University, Sweden)



