Way of seeing

What do you see when you imagine a reader? A student hunched over a textbook? A youngster engrossed in a story? An adult curled up in bed late at night with a thriller? Perhaps a tourist with a Lonely Planet or a holiday maker stretched out by the pool? Or maybe an auto driver with a newspaper? The possibilities are endless, but what are the chances that that image of a reader will be a person with a visual or print disability?



We tend to imagine reading as an overwhelmingly visual activity; in fact, we take the visual aspect of it for granted. The Oxford English Dictionary defines reading as ‘the ability to look at and comprehend the meaning of written or printed matter’. But this excludes a significant proportion of the population—the print impaired. Even though technology has been evolving in myriad ways to enable print-impaired people to read, whether in print (such as using Braille or large-print material), audio or electronic formats, less than 1 per cent of printed information is available in an accessible format in the developing world. A pretty damning statistic by itself, right?



But print-disabled people are involved in fields as diverse as print-abled people are that require reading. In addition, they also read for pleasure and for work.



Who are the print impaired?



Print-impaired or print-disabled people are ‘those who cannot obtain access to information in a print format’. This can be because of visual impairment or other physical impairments that preclude the ability to hold or manipulate printed matter; a learning disability; a cognitive disability; or literacy difficulties. However, being print impaired doesn’t mean one doesn’t need or want to read. Print-impaired readers interact with text in different ways, ways that may not always be visible to sighted readers and makers of reading material. The term ‘print disabled’ was coined by George Kerscher, whose path-breaking work since the 1980s to develop technologies to make all information available to all people, has resulted in many of the standards that make websites, e-books and other electronic material accessible today. According to the WHO’s World Report on Disability (2011), about 15 per cent of the world’s population today live with some form of disability, which results in a handicap when it comes to reading in that sense that we understand it traditionally.



To digress slightly, it must be noted that while we use the terms ‘print disabled’ and ‘print impaired’ interchangeably in this story, the WHO also distinguishes the two. Whereas ‘impairment’ refers to an abnormality or condition of the body, whether psychological, physiological or anatomical, ‘disability’ is what results from that impairment, a restriction or lack of ability within the range considered normal for a human being. ‘Handicap’, on the other hand, is the social consequence of disability, when it prevents an individual with an impairment to fulfil a normal life role.



Print-disabled readers have a variety of technologies that enable them to read independently—right from Braille books and refreshable Braille displays, talking books, screen magnifiers, screen readers, OCR applications and more. But to make use of these technologies, the reading material itself has to be in a compatible format. This is where the system stumbles—remember the 1 per cent problem we alluded to earlier, that more than 99 per cent of printed materials in the developing world does not exist in accessible formats? This means that, as things stand, it falls upon print-impaired readers to convert available material to work with the assistive technologies they use.



Today, when traditional publishing has gone online, production takes place with the help of computers and most books also come out in digital formats, ensuring that books are ‘born accessible’ isn’t a long stretch. All it needs is for certain publishing best practices to be put in place so that any published book is automatically accessible at source. The three main requirements for a book to be accessible are: navigability, where chapters, pages, headings, notes and references, and so on are clearly marked out; universal design, in other words, ‘everyone uses the same document’; and machine readability. Sounds complicated? In fact, it’s ridiculously easy, can start right at the author’s desk, and results in well-formed digital documents that generally make mainstream publishing more efficient.



DAISY & EPUB



According to the Accessible Books Consortium, an association of interested parties working to ensure the production of accessible e-books and other digital material for the print disabled, ‘An accessible book is one that can be used by a person with sight loss or a print disability to read all of its content. Accessible books can come in many forms and are increasingly digital, although hard copy formats like Braille and large print continue to be used too.... Accessible books can also be “read” using assistive technology software on a range of devices including computers, tablets and smartphones.’



The DAISY Consortium is widely regarded as the leader in developing standards for accessible publishing. These standards facilitate the production of reading material for the print disabled—such as audio books, e-books, large-print books or Braille books—from a single source file. The two formats that they endorse are DAISY and EPUB 3. E-book readers will already be familiar with the latter term. EPUBs are more or less the standard for digital books. It is an evolving standard, with each new version adding capabilities to ‘support a wider range of publication requirements, including complex layouts, rich media and interactivity, and global typography features’ (International Digital Publishing Forum).



EPUB 3.0.1, the latest EPUB version, can be used for digital content ranging from books and magazines to educational, professional and scientific publications. EPUB 3 is standards compliant, which in plain English means that books prepared in this format work as regular e-books and in addition are natively accessible via assistive technologies, including screen-readers, and can be converted to DAISY, an enhanced audio book format that works as a ‘complete audio substitute for print material.



DAISY, the format, stands for digital accessible information system. Superficially, a DAISY digital talking book can be likened to an audio book, but they are really audio books on steroids. Imagine an encyclopaedia. If you had to listen to it as a linear audio book, starting from A and ploughing through to Z, it would be quite useless as a reference book. However, DAISY has advanced features that allow a user to search, navigate and bookmark as they need, and eliminates the requirement for a linear perusal. The latest DAISY standard, DAISY 3, is based on XML and provides up to six hierarchical navigation levels that includes the main text, alternate text descriptions for graphics, MathML notations for formulas, and more.



The key of all of this happening painlessly is: standards. All of the standards necessary to create a DAISY talking book are included in EPUB 3, and everything that goes into creating an EPUB 3 can start from a well-formatted manuscript, usually an MS Word document. To reiterate, from a publishing perspective, that one accessible, standards-compliant master copy results in a print book, an e-book and a DAISY talking book. How does this magic happen?



Standards all the way



Standards are nothing more than a set of requirements to keep in mind while creating a document that eventually allows people with print disabilities to read it independently. If adherence to standards becomes part of the production process right from the start, creating an accessible book follows quite naturally. ‘Publishers who are adopting electronic publishing may need to make minor modifications in their workflow to produce content in EPUB 3 format with accessibility,’ says Prashant Ranjan Verma, joint secretary of the National Association for the Blind and an accessibility expert. ‘However, these modifications [will] ultimately help them in improving their efficiency and cost reduction. The output is also of higher quality [which makes] a very good business case for adopting inclusive publishing.’



As we mentioned before, standards compliance can start right at the manuscript stage—in the form of well-formatted digital documents. This means using the Styles function of the word processor for headings, body text, lists and paragraphs to format a document, and providing alternative text for all images, charts, tables and graphics. A correctly formatted digital document is a powerful tool and it can itself become a master copy for an EPUB 3 book. Microsoft has detailed instructions on how to make your Word documents on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android accessible—just Google for ‘Make your word documents accessible’.



Creating an accessible book is a value addition to a ‘regular’ book since accessibility standards result in creating more efficient digital books that work interchangeably on multiple platforms without requiring additional time and financial investments to create ‘special’ accessible material.



Accessible publishing in India



In 2012, thanks mainly to the DAISY Forum of India (DFI), a consortium of non-profit organizations from around the country with an interest in creating accessible reading material, the Indian Copyright Act was changed to permit the conversion of any creative work into accessible formats for the print disabled without needing permission from the copyright holder. While this does not prevent mainstream publishers from publishing and selling their own accessible books, the new law opens up the vast ocean of non-accessible books to print-disabled readers.



The DFI is working on several fronts to ensure that persons with print disabilities have equal access to information and knowledge, says Verma, who is a consultant with the DFI, including collaborating with international and national agencies to develop and establish standards, technologies and techniques to create accessible] digita content. “The DFI is working with government education boards and publishers to motivate, train and guide them to adopt digital publishing based on standards and accessibility guidelines.... [and] facilitating developing and distribution of reading devices so that persons with print disabilities have the tools to consume digital content.”



But where do print-disabled readers get hold of accessible books? The DFI’s book aggregator service Sugamya Pustakalaya is one option. Another is Bookshare, the largest international online library for the print disabled, which has a robust India presence. Bookshare India’s membership is free for two years, and Indian subscribers have access to about 3 lakh out of the 4.8 lakh books, available, including books from the Big Five publishers. The world is waiting on the US to ratify the Marrakesh Treaty (which grants copyright exceptions to help create accessible books for print-impaired people), adopted in June 2013, after which all of the books ought to become available. ‘However, the irony of our country is that we have 3 lakh books but only about 10,000 to 15,000 users,’ says Zainab Chinikamwalla, membership head, Bookshare India.



‘We do training and awareness workshops in schools, colleges, and also with working people, asking readers to use our books.’ DAISY books are small in size can be read on any mobile or tablet via a DAISY player or using a screen reader application like NVDA on the PC—Bookshare has links to apps for various platforms. “At the moment, we’re working on making school books accessible in vernacular languages,” says Chinikamwala. “This is a priority because the lack of textbooks is leaving many print-disabled children out of the education system and keeping them from becoming independent.”



A consequence of living in a starkly ableist world is that the print-disabled reader remains largely ignored, and most people continue to define ‘reading’ as a visual activity. Today, though, the publishing industry stands under the harsh glare of rapid changes in technology that are making it re-examine the way that books are being made and consumed.



And not much needs to change for inclusive publishing to get a massive boost. Shweta Vachani, head of digital development at Zubaan, an independent, feminist publisher, says, ‘We develop our ebooks in the EPUB3 format, which allows more accessibility with its read aloud and other features. We have also tied up with Bookshare, who are going to put all of our books online and make them accessible in the DAISY format.’ The road to inclusive digital reading material has never been clearer. One can only hope that the day is not far when accessibility will be a given rather than an exception.



