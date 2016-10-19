Wallet calling

When your smartphone can have a pin lock or fingerprint sensor, isn’t it about time something as important as your wallet acquired one too? Well, the iWallet Slim Carbon Fiber does exactly this and a bit more... The only thing that can reveal the $300 iWallet’s contents is a scan of its owner’s phalanges. Along with biometrics (fingerprint recognition) abilities for unlocking, the tamper-proof wallet also comes with Bluetooth connectivity.



The iWallet uses Bluetooth to pair with a supported smartphone. But pray, why would you want to hook up your wallet to your mobile? Obviously, to make it smart. Once it’s connected to your phone, try leaving the wallet somewhere and walking some 20-25 feet away. Your phone will immediately alert you with a “you’ve forgotten it” alarm. Now that’s assuming you haven’t left your phone with the wallet too. Anyhow, the fingerprint security system and rugged carbon fibre shell won’t allow a klepto to dip into it all that easily.



Other than the fingerprint scanner on its fascia, there is nothing nerdy about the appearance of the wallet. In fact, since it provides an easy self-enrolment setup, you don’t need to rig it up with a computer to get the biometrics going. The iWallet measures 2.5 x 4.25 x 0.6 inches and weighs 116 grams. The receptacle has room to hold up to 10 credit cards and a driver's license or credit card size ID as well.



The moot point here is that leading edge technology is slowly and steadily creeping into things that we use every single day. If a pinch of tech in something as commonplace as a wallet can make it smart, imagine what could happen with a bit of innovation and clever implementation in home appliances, vehicles, tools and other prosaic items we use.



Take the Stir Kinetic Desk, for instance. This seemingly dumb and regular-looking workstation, in fact, functions quite like a Fitbit. Sort of... As you may well know, a sedentary lifestyle is one of the worst ills of modern living in terms of health. It's only logical then that working while standing will keep you fitter. The motorised Stir Kinetic Desk makes you do this automatically. Not just that, it also makes you shift your working posture and position from time to time. Once you’ve set your standing and sitting height presets along with your standing time goals on the embedded touchscreen, the desk reminds you to change position from time to time. A mere double-tap on Stir’s touchscreen control panel can alter the desk’s height by an inch or so.



The Kinetic Desk’s software learns patterns, remembers preferences and tells when to stir, stand, or sit. It tracks your standing time and the calories you’ve burnt with the shifting around. Available in polished white and espresso, the handcrafted 5 ft long and 2.5 ft wide desktops have a hardwood core with a choice of four underside colours: green, ultramarine, crimson, charcoal --each with a matching power-cord. It has built-in WiFi and Bluetooth to sync with fitness apps and ports for both AC and USB power.



While we are on the subject of fitness, why not talk about the Zensorium Tinke as well. This is a wellness tracker. But it is not like the traditional fitness bands and clips you find everywhere now. The Tinke ups the fitness data metrics ante to a whole new level. The Tinke works with your smartphone or tablet to measures heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation levels and heart rate variability. The device itself is fast, lightweight, compact and very efficient in providing multiple points of wellness data. Above all, it's simple to operate: All these measurements are available at a touch of the finger.



And no, it doesn’t provide any training hints or solutions at all. Employing the accompanying app, it provides resolute indicators to make you aware of certain physical states and conditions. The app carries a brief but inadequate tutorial and description of each parameter. So, to rephrase what Mark Twain once said, be careful about what you read in the data in case anything is off-the-charts. The Zensorium Tinke has a soft-touch rubber cladding and is available in light blue, black, white or pink. There's no display screen on it. Since it leeches power off the iPhone via the handset’s charging port, it doesn’t require its own battery.



(The author is a personal tech writer)



