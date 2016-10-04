Wacky web
Oct 04 2016
Now you can explore the web for "existing effect templates" and create your own masterpieces
Ever felt you have a great sense of humour, love caricatures and droll drawings? Ever wanted to create your own comic strips but never got around to doing it? Primarily because somehow the sketching and drafting capabilities of your forelimbs are sorely in absentia, eh? Never mind, you should zip down to this comic-creating tool on the web called ToonDoo (www.toondoo.com) and you will be most pleasantly surprised.
A decoction from Jambhav, a company backed by the Chennai-based software house AdventNet, ToonDoo allows you to click, drag-and-drop the available characters on a “web” canvas. You can or upload your own pictures, change backgrounds at will, and add speech bubbles with your own madcap, wacky witticisms to create your own comic strips and cartoons without much effort. And absolutely no drawing.
ToonDoo provides a slick, intuitive, easy-to-use Flash interface that isn’t difficult to figure out. And yeah, if you’re creations are comical enough, they may even be featured in the ToonDoo Hall of Fame.
There is no denying that smartphones have taken over virtually every aspect of our day to day lives. At the same time, there still is many a free online tool and website out there that can offer something that handheld devices can’t. Some of these websites have also put out app versions. Yet in many ways due to the obvious limitations of screen real estate, the self-same apps are restrictive and often fairly circumscribed.
Point your web browser to a site called Photofunia (www.photofunia.com) for instance. This is almost like the mother lode of fast and furious photo fun. It has over five hundred awesome effects that you can render on your images in the wackiest of ways. You can have Paris Hilton holding up your images. You can have your noggin replace Marilyn Monroe’s in that famous picture with the knickers showing. You can also become an exhibit in an Andy Warhol-esque art gallery scene in a matter of seconds if you want. How about seeing your mug in cappuccino froth art?
The entire procedure of using “existing effect templates” for your uploaded photos is extremely easy, fast and quite idiot proof. Photo scaling and appropriate placement is all automatic and works perfectly in most cases. Some of the effects here are aided by face detection technology choosing the right image to be uploaded is crucial to get the right effects. Apart from photo effects, there are photo filters and Facebook cover effects you can play with. You can also download the Photofunia phone app for all popular mobile operating systems should you want to doodle with images on the phone.
Another site that helps inject fun into your life and knock the boredom out of your pictures is FunPhotoBox (http://funphotobox.com/). Quite in the Photofunia genre, this one too lets you create quirky pictures and GIF animations by allowing you to inserting your own photos in a vast range of preordained situations. All you need to do is select one of the provided photo templates, upload your image and let FunPhotoBox do the rest. That way if you don’t get what you want at Photofunia, FunPhotoBox can serve as a great alternative.
The photo montage making site is safe for children and requires minimal effort from you. It accepts three main image formats JPEG, GIF and PNG. The maximum image size is limited to 4MB. You can automatically publish results directly to nearly 50 destinations, including Facebook, MySpace, Digg etc.
While you’re at it, you can also try amusing yourself with what Picjoke (https://picjoke. net/en/) has to offer. While the interface of the site looks clumsy and ancient by today’s standards, you’ll find a wealth of very interesting creative effects and styles buried here.
(The author is a personal tech writer)
