Understanding mechanisms of effect in human-robot interactions

There is positive evidence Human-Robot Interaction (HRI) is a relatively new area of research spanning multiple disciplines, from biology and psychology to engineering and AI. The goal of HRI is to understand how humans interact with robotic technology, for example by exploring safe physical interaction with machines, or modelling the relationships that develop between a user and a robot to help develop robots that are ever more user friendly.



Robots, which can be defined as embodied artificial agents, are found across all sectors, from industry and space exploration, to healthcare and personal home service, whilst robots that have the ability to adapt and communicate are defined as social robots. Within HRI the development of social robotics is particularly interested in understanding how a person socially relates to a robot in a manner that has a beneficial outcome. As social robots become more advanced, the relationships that humans have with them will become more complex, and may take on some of the characteristics of the social relationships that humans have with other living things. This is important to note, as such human-robot relationships may therefore have the potential to be either beneficial or harmful to the long-term welfare of the robot user. One way to tackle the question of which mechanisms are most effective is by drawing comparisons between social robots and other agents with whom humans form relationships. Take, for example, social robots intended for companionship that are morphologically similar to living companion animals.



Extensive medical literature exists confirming a strong link between social relationships provided by animals and improved human health and survival. Not only via the use of animals to complement existing treatments, for example in the form of animal-assisted therapy (AAT), but also via the simple act of pet ownership. In a seminal study published in 1980 by Friedmann and colleagues, which reviewed the life expectancies of cardiac care unit outpatients between 1975 and 1977, those who were pet owners had a significantly greater chance of survival at one year than non-pet owners. However, animal ownership and the use of animals in care facilities to provide beneficial health outcomes for patients, is not always possible. In care facilities animal visitations are often restricted from the areas they might be most beneficial due to concerns about disease, allergies, or aggressive outbursts from individuals or animals that could result in injury. Whilst some individuals simply cannot take care of an animal at home, and miss-out on the positive benefits of pet ownership, most notably the health risks associated with loneliness, as a result. An alternative easy-care solution to this is the development of animal-like robots for both clinical and home use.



In order to answer the question of whether an animal-like robot intended for companionship is doing its job most effectively, the mechanisms of effect known to be important for the beneficial outcomes of animal ownership could be explored with the robot to see if comparable results can be obtained.



However, extracting such information is not as straightforward as observing an animal and attempting to reproduce it in mechanical form. Robot morphology and behaviour should ideally be functional, and in order for function to follow such, the mechanisms of effect must be understood. Thus, by taking what is know about how humans psychologically and emotionally bond with animals in a way that improves the person’s well-being, and using that information to test the comparable effectiveness of an animal-like robot whilst taking into consideration the fact that a robot is not alive, clearer guidelines can be drawn to help developers build the most effective companion robots possible.



General mechanisms the contribute to animal owner well-being fall roughly into two categories. One is the notion that animals have particular attributes which facilitate and contribute to a person’s well-being. The other is the idea that it is the process of developing a working relationship with an animal that leads to positive changes in behaviour and cognition via physical interactions which may lead to the development of new skills, or which instills in the individual a sense of personal agency and responsibility. This latter mechanism, for example, is seen in animal therapy that employs farmanimals, where the process of managing and caring for animals increases self-efficacy leading to reductions in, for example, depressive and anxious symptoms.



Of these two mechanisms it is the former that should be the focus of current social companion robotic’s design. The acquisition of agency and sense of responsibility described in the second of these proposed mechanisms, whichcomes from tending to a living animal cannot presently be replicated with a robot. Rather, it is those mechanisms born of the supposedly intrinsic attributes of animals which facilitate positive health benefits for humans, that have the potential to be replicated with an animal-like robot for companionship.



(The author is a post-doctoral researcher at Sheffield Robotics,the University Of Sheffield, UK)



