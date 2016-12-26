Traffic growth boosts PLFs, yields
For five consecutive months now, pax growth has been significantly higher than the capacity growth. This augurs favourable supply demand dynamics for the industry. We have been pointing out that the delta between the supply addition and the demand growth is set to manifest in either of the two ways of higher PLFs or increasing yields. Year-on-year, we have accordingly seen higher PLFs for the Indian domestic aviation as a whole, while the yields have largely remained weak. A large portion of the delta of PLFs was captured by IndiGo in October/November.
International PLFs increased by 13 basis points for IndiGo in November, while it declined by 570 basis points for Jet Airways and 440 basis points for SpiceJet on similar comparison.
SpiceJet recorded yet another high PLF of 92.5 per cent in November, while reporting best ‘on time performance’ (OTP) for the third consecutive month. There has been a sharp decline in OTP for IndiGo to 72.4 per cent, lowest in more than last two years. While this could be due to fog related disruptions in the winter, with even higher capacity addition planned during the remainder of FY17, the OTP performance could remain under pressure for IndiGo and will be keenly watched.