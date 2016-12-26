Tough times ahead for rubber farmers

Production of natural rubber during November increased about 19 per cent to 63,000 tonne against 53,000 tonne in the year-ago period while consumption rose 13 per cent to 88,000 tonne last month against 77,880 tonne in the corresponding period previous year, according to the latest Rubber Board data.In an ideal situation, imports could have been lower as production increased in proportion with the demand growth. But the overseas purchases totalled 43,123 tonne in November, up from 35,226 tonne, a year earlier.All this indicates that rubber sector needs a complete overhaul to make India self-sufficient. Whenever there is a temporary decline in prices, growers either stop tapping to boost rates or demand a ban on imports. With increasing availability of synthetic rubber amid lower crude price compared with rates that prevailed in 2013 and tyres all over the globe, there could be more difficult times for growers of natural rubber.Rubber growers have demanded ban on import of natural rubber for at least six months to prop up prices. The Indian Rubber Growers Association (IRGA) has asked the central government to impose restrictions on imports as well as incentivise exports of rubber.The production cost of natural rubber is about Rs 172 per kg, it said seeking a price support scheme by the central government to push up the market price. It has sought 50 per cent profit over and above the cost of production to encourage farmers continue tapping the trees and did not shift to other crops.The growers’ body said when the international price is Rs 160 per kg, the premium variety RSS-4 is sold at Rs139 per kg in India. It has demanded creation of a fund through which growers can be provided financial help. Among other demands, a ban on import of cheaper quality tyres, hike in import duty on rubber products and launch of a new rubber re-plantation drive figure prominently.The main reason to the rubber prices decline has been attributed to 11.58 per cent drop in auto sales in November. As much as 70 per cent of the natural rubber produced in India goes into manufacture of tyres.Rubber farmers in Thailand, the world’s largest producer and exporter, are suffering due to price slump and are now being told to grow passion fruit in part of their land growing rubber. Non-governmental organisations are promoting passion fruits since it is easy to grow and its demand is also growing. A passion fruit vine takes 6-8 months to produce fruits and requires less care compared with rubber plantation.According to media reports in Bangkok, one Chana Pornsiriwong has set aside 800 square metres of his farm by planting 200 passion fruit vines. He wanted his passion fruit orchard to be an example for rubber growers who need extra money to supplement falling family income only from rubber.Meanwhile, in Thailand a government spokesman has said prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was uneasy after seeing news reports in some newspapers saying rubber price was increasing due to rising demand on the world market, which prompted rubber planters to call on the government not to sell its rubber in stock.He said such news reports might agitate rubber planters, if they lack proper knowledge about the demand-supply principles.The prime minister reiterated that the government will implement the sufficiency economy philosophy as a guideline and promote it to the global community. The government has proceeded with many projects implemented under the philosophy such as the promotion of cooperatives grouping, communal farming, the Pracharat market, sustainable measures to help low-income earners and the promotion of sustainable development. The government will evaluate its projects implemented in the past three years to lay foundations for future development,” the spokesman said in a statement.