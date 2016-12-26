Time for a break from trading

Traders who didn’t close their long positions in put options of the December series were ple­a­s­antly surprised as the Nifty sli­p­ped for the first four trading sess­ions on last Friday and the value of put options suddenly surged. Tho­ugh during the fifth trading sessi­on there were clear signals of some short covering in the mid-afternoon, but that was not able to take the Nifty beyond its short-term moving average. As we enter the expiry week, there would be some volatility with negative bias, which would grip the market in the short-term but the probability that it will be very sharp is low. Study of the rollover data of various stocks throws up a hint that long rollover has been slightly sluggish, which could be some source of problem. So, even if the Nifty does not witness a sharp decline, some stocks may come under strong pressure due to lack of rollover for traders who have long positions in the stock futures, buy some at the money call options of stock futures. Given that just four trading sessions are left before the expiry of contracts, the cost of put options is not high. Though it might add to the cost, but sometimes it is better to be cautious with individual stock futures.As far as the Nifty is concerned, the best strategy is to stay out of trading in the short-term. As the Nifty has come close to its recent lo­ws, there is a probability of some kind of bounce-back. But as this has happened in the week of expi­ry, the bounce-back may or may not happen and the Nifty might slip below recent low. So, stay out for some time and let a definite tre­nd to appear and then take a trade.For professional traders, we would still suggest that stay with selling straddle but with covering the breakeven point on either side of the trade. For traders who are already carrying this trade, we would suggest that continue with it. But for ones who wish to start on new trade, it would be better that the trade is initiated after expiry of the December series contract. But again in this case we would suggest a minor change in the strategy – selling multiple straddle – but close to at the money and have covered multiple breakeven point. The trouble with such trades is that most traders tend to go overboard while selling multiple straddle and that should be avoided. As far as the Bank Nifty is concerned, it is under pressure for the last few sessions and that was bound to happen given the fact that holding of FIIs in banking stocks is very high. Thus when the selling from institutional investors will happen, banks wou­ld come under pressure. But desp­ite this selling pressure, some of the largecap bank stocks from the PSU space could show relative str­ength and are still perfect candidates for the covered call strategy.So, traders may keep an eye on individual banking stocks and also on the Bank Nifty. But again, the trade should be taken only after the closure of expiry of December contracts so that selling pressure, if any, is absorbed. Also, trader should keep an eye on upmove of the Bank Nifty for taking a trade in the Nifty. Because it’s the bank Nifty, which is likely to lead the upmove in the Nifty. On a day, when the Bank Nifty is able to sustain its upmove till the European market opens for trade, trader may look at taking short-term long trade on the Nifty futures.