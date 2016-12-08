Script ready for a turnaround?

England might be 0-2 down in the five-Test series, but Alastair Cook and Co. will be more than happy to return to Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium in particular, for the fourth Test starting today. After all, the visitors have always done well in Mumbai. It was at the Wankhede where Graham Gooch’s brilliant 115 helped England shatter the dreams of millions of Indian fans in the 1987 World Cup semifinal. The agony of watching a bare-chested, jersey whirling Andrew Flintoff running around the park at Wankhede following a dramatic ODI victory that helped England tie the series 3-3 in 2002 is still fresh in the minds of many. One may argue that Test cricket is a different ball game, but even in this format, England’s performance has been impressive over the years with four wins and three losses in 12 games. At the Wankhede, England has won three out of seven Tests, but more importantly, the visitors have not lost a Test at the venue in the last decade.



In March 2006, England defied all odds to pull off a splendid series-levelling 212-run victory in the third Test at the Wankhede, thus scripting its first win on Indian soil in 21 years. India’s script went wrong after England took a handy 121-run first innings lead, riding on Andrew Strauss’s gritty century and James Anderson’s inspired bowling. Chasing 313 in the fourth innings, India was embarrassingly skittled out for 100, succumbing to the bowling of unheralded off-spinner Shaun Udal. England’s next Test at Wankhede had to be rescheduled to Chennai following the terror strikes of November 26, 2008.



In November 2012, India went into the second Test at Wankhede following a comprehensive victory in Ahmedabad. But England had other plans. Led from the front by skipper Alastair Cook’s measured 122 and Kevin Pietersen’s blistering 186, England took an 86-run first innings lead before spinner Monty Panesar and Graeme Sawnn dismantled India to pave way for a thumping 10-wicket victory. The visitors won the next Test and drew the fourth to pocket the series 2-1.



Will Wankhede again prove to England’s happy hunting ground? We will get to know shortly.



— Aritra Mukhopadhyay



