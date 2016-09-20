Pack a punch

Too much of focus on something often makes one miss the wood for the trees. The very purpose of the focus seems to have been defeated thereby. This is what could happen if the environmental impacts associated with the materials and manufacturing of packages for food, get a disproportionate share of the attention. Of course, the firm supplying the packaging (or the food processing industry using the packaging) may go overboard with how it managed to reduce the mass of the packaging significantly (dematerialisation) and use a very environment-friendly material instead of the conventionally-adopted less-environment-friendly ones (transmaterialisation). The undiscerning or callous among us, may get latched on to what we hear and read… and overlook what we see (but do not notice) later on… more food being wasted! This piece is a wake-up call to look beyond the obvious… beyond the wool drawn over our eyes. To quote from the Bible, ignoring the “large indirects” and paying a lot of attention to the small directs is very much straining the gnat but swallowing the camel. The ‘indirects’ here refer to consumer behaviour triggered by (or exacerbated by) ‘inconveniences’ in the packaging if one may say so. Of course, the inconveniences are mere pinpricks to the ‘green brigade’ committed to sustainable development. The study on which this article is based was done in Sweden, and hence, the common item of food chosen was minced meat. Of course, one could select a different food item for India, and compare the different types of packaging used to sell the same in supermarkets / groceries. The minced meat is available in two types of packaging — one, a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) tray with a film made of PET and low density polyethylene (LDPE), an LDPE label and a paper label (together weighing 20gm; and holding 508gm of foodstuff); and two, a tube made of polyamide with aluminium clips and LDPE label (together weighing 5gm; and half a kilo of foodstuff)



The heavier tray (made of PET) can be easily emptied fully onto a plate/utensil without leaving any foodstuff behind in it; zero food waste and the PET tray available for recycling without needing to be washed with a lot of water before disposal. On the other hand, foodstuff sticks onto the insides of the polyamide ‘tubing’ and even after some effort to scrape it all off the insides onto a plate/utensil, about 10gm of food is wasted anyway. Well, 10gm out of 500gm may seem like small change, but add on all the consumption (and thereby wastage) of minced meat packed in such a manner, and over a period of 12 months, the waste would cumulatively add up to become conspicuous enough. And if it is minced meat, it does have a large environmental footprint (carbon footprint, water footprint etc.) In addition to the food wasted anyway, if the polyamide sheet has to be made recycling-ready, so to say, one would need to use tap water (and perhaps some soap) and this entails additional resource consumption. And the food waste wends its way into the sewer network and into the wastewater treatment plant (in Sweden).



Packaging performs several functions, and these are known to readers. It has resulted in bringing suppliers from around the world closer to consumers anywhere on the surface of the earth. Distances have been shrunk, so to say. Packaging keeps foodstuffs durable for a longer time. It serves as a cushion and absorbs mechanical shocks during transport, shielding vulnerable foodstuff from damage. But can it and should it be made to perform one more? To contribute to improved user behaviour and thereby reduction in or elimination of food waste and a greater degree of recycling? Yes, why not? And how can this be brought about? By imparting the following attributes to the packaging: Easy to empty, easy to clean, easy to separate into different fractions, easy to fold, having clear information on how to sort. To put it in a lighter vein, if it is well-equipped to run three miles, it can always be made to run an extra mile!



If only the direct environmental impacts of the packaging are considered, the tube wins hands-down! However, if food waste is also factored in (the 10gm which are wasted per polyamide sheet), the tray emerges as the better alternative environmentally, despite the fact that it is much more massive (over 20gm) and made of another fossil-fuel-sourced plastic material. Easy to empty becomes the trump card here!



However, it must be pointed out here that the meat does remain more durable within the polyamide tubular packaging vis-à-vis the PET tray. So if a consumer is absent-minded and forgets that he has purchased meat in the tray for many days, he may have to throw away all the meat. Of course, the PET tray would still be easy to empty — but all the 508gm of spoiled meat will go into the food-waste bin instead and not into an utensil! The meat inside the polyamide packaging may still be edible… and only 10gm may end up being wasted (perhaps, along with the polyamide sheet also). However, in different countries and cultures, behaviour may be different. In India for instance, people are aware of the fact that foodstuffs do remain edible for some time after the best before date stamped on the package. In India, one may still be able to feed stray dogs or birds…the food is not wasted, but consumed by some living beings — albeit ones with wings or four legs. And as the food still remains edible (though not best), it is often also given away as alms to the impoverished slum-dwellers in the vicinity. Perhaps, the clouds of “a yawning gap between the rich and the poor” and “very high populations” can be looked upon as having silver linings — opportunities for the environment-friendly citizens to reduce wastage. Religion plays a strong role in India too — there are strong cultural traits which make people believe that feeding the poor and the animals/birds cohabiting with mankind, is an act which is dear to god.



So, it is not mere eco-design we are talking about here… but as explained, many other socio-cultural-religious influences need to be clearly understood to study and, thereafter, positively influence consumer behaviour. And most importantly, this cliché must also always be borne in mind by designers and sustainable development professionals — if it ain’t broken, do not fix it!



(G Venkatesh and Helen Williams are senior lecturers and Fredrik Wikström is associate professor at department of engineering and chemical sciences, Karlstad University, Sweden)



