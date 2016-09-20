Outsmart your smartphone

We may call it a smartphone. But if you think about it, the contraption ain’t really all that smart after all. Not as yet at least. It needs almost constant, minding and intervention from us. Right from battery management to data usage to disk space, you need to keep a keen eye on what your smartphone is up to behind your back. Here’s a look at some typical issues that all of us come up against and solutions to mitigate them.



Saving battery



Your phone’s display is its biggest battery hog. So dim the screen brightness or deploy the auto brightness feature. The longer the screen stays lit, the more battery it consumes. Reduce screen timeout to the minimum possible — 15/30 seconds. This will ensure that the phone automatically blackouts after the preset time. Next, switch Bluetooth, NFC, wifi and GPS if you are not using them or want to boost battery life. GPS sucks a lot of battery. You can even revoke access to location services for apps that you don’t use. Likewise, the vibrate mode also eats battery. Switch it off to preserve power.



Also, avoid leaving apps running in the background. Apps like Facebook, Twitter, Google Chrome, Maps, and Skype are known to sap battery even when they are not open onscreen. To conserve battery, kill these apps right after use. Or disable background fetching for such apps via the Background App Refresh or Data usage settings. When in dire straits, you can extend the life of your battery by switching to low power mode.



Data conservation



Apart from battery life, muzzling background fetching also helps you save on data usage. If you want to cut back on the amount of data that you consume, curtail it to essential services like mail and messaging etc — or in some cases social media. Basically, stuff that you need to be notified about immediately. All other non-essential apps can be restricted to refresh data only when you are using them. You can also toggle off cellular data usage for specific apps that gobble data.



Faster refuelling



You may already know this. Yet it is important and not many people do it so we don’t mind repeating it. The fastest way to charge your mobile is to do it with either the phone switched off or in airplane mode. This ensures that there is minimal or no consumption of battery while it is charging. And if you do want it on while charging and still want to charge it asap, avoid using the phone while it is juicing up. Which the display and radios etc. not in use, the device will charge much faster.



The notification nuisance



Disturbed and irked and by the constant stream of notifications on your smartphone through the day? You can easily switch off whichever notification you don’t want and be alerted only for what you require. To do this, use the notifications bar to pull them down. Tap and hold the notification you don’t want pestering you in future. This will open notification settings for the app. Here you can tweak it as per your preference (sound/vibration/light) or switch it off altogether. An additional benefit of inhibiting notifications is longer battery life. This is because every single notification alert consumes some amount of power. And then your checking it only depletes the juice a wee bit further.



Space, the final frontier



Internal storage on a smartphone is another common pain point. What with these chunky, megapixel-heavy photos, music collection, WhatsApp video forwards, games and an app-for-everything lifestyle, disk space is always at a premium for most of us. To resolve this issue, you need to first recognise the prime offenders. To do so, you need to delve into device storage and check on disk usage. This will reveal not only how much space you have left, how much space is being occupied by photos, audio, apps and app data etc., but also which apps are taking up the maximum space. You can then act on this information accordingly, deleting a game or backing up photos, to create more space.



(The author is a personal tech writer)



