No immediate upside to sugar stocks

Sugar prices are not particularly giving consumers any specific reason to worry. This has dashed the investors hopes that the politically sensitive market will gain from a price spiral in the near term.



Investors, therefore, may not immediately see a significant upside in sugar stocks despite the obvious advances recorded by a number of them over the past one-year or so.



The market may remain optimistic about the turn in fortunes of leading sugar producers in fiscal 2017-18, especially those that are now clearly displaying early signs of greater earnings visibility. Investors’ anxiety, however, will stem from a good number of other players that are expected to trail the market.



Investors may recall that the last couple of years have witnessed an increase in sugar prices, the problems faced by the commodity notwithstanding.



These have combined to generally exert pressure on the bottom line of sugar producers, leading to declining profitability projections.



I will advise a “hold” for those who may have acquired stocks at earlier (more realistic) levels and not dilute their positions immediately.



A loop in the cycle is all that will take to bring back interested investors – a cautious approach marked by fresh purchases at low levels may also be adopted.



Part ways with laggards



A section of the market is clearly not going through a dream phase. Take, for instance, old faithful like Bannari Amman or even Bajaj Hindustan. Recent trends suggest trading volumes have declined considerably for scrips such as these. However, turnaround possibilities are not ruled out in the medium term.



Yet, for the time being at least, I will urge investors to steer clear of laggards, assuming of course that there will be no changes in their price-earnings right away. Patient investors may take a close look at sugar production and price realization trends in order to gauge the sentiments of the market.







Director, Wishlist Capital Advisors



