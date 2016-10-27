New Ascon Infra project in North Kolkata

Ascon Infrastructure (India) Limited a Kolkata-headquartered leading realty player has announced its new project — a large complex comprising 264-residential units at Hatiara in the northern frin­ges of Kolkata falling under Bidhan Nagar Municipality. Called ASCON Prithvi, the residential complex will have as many as eight B+Stilt+G+5 residential towers, one exclusive club and one commercial tower.“ASCON does not only create just a lay-out, it establishes value added master planned, integrated, cost effective residential apartments to make the buyers fully satisfied in every respect. We always look forward to sustainable growth in building trust among our valued clients and have developed a distinctive niche and credible presence in the fast mutually rewarding relationships with them. We are doing exactly the same at ASCON Prithvi,” said Laxman Jaiswal, managing director, Ascon Infrastructure (India) Limited.The 2BHK apartments at ASCON Prithvi will come in different sizes ranging between 800 sq ft and 880 sq ft. The 3BHK apartments, on their parts, will have uniform size of 1125 sq ft. Designed carefully by the famed architect and structural designers associated with the group, the complex, will keep open space as per the FAR requirement in the locality which will be over 40,000 sq ft of open area.Developers pointed out that on offer at ASCON Prithvi will be various amenities and facilities including fire alarm system in common area, DG power backup, two elevators in each tower of globally reputed brand, sewage treatment plant, wastewater treatment plant, CCTV surveillance, swimming pool, library, convenience store, AC club & AC multy gym, indoor games room, badminton court, visitors car parking, adda zone for senior citizen, kids and ladies, to mention a few. I think the excellent location of the project is going to be one of the USPs of ASCON Prithvi. The NSC Bose international airport is just a 8-minute drive away, City Centre-II is five minutes walking distance, hospitals like Tata Medical Centre, Charnock, and schools like DPS are also in close proximity,” said Jaiswal, adding that they would be targeting LIG and MIG home buyers aggressively.The apartments at ASCON Prithvi, with all such modern amenities will come with a price tag of Rs 3301/sq ft and they will be handed over to their new owners by the end of 2018, said Jaiswal.