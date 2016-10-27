Limited Edition: no crash and burn in luxury homes

From private jet services to a golf course ambience, from private elevators to theme-based homes, the Indian real estate market is no longer oblivious to ultra-luxury projects. Due to a booming economy over the past few years in addition to rising disposable incomes and a change in lifestyles, India’s globe-trotting rich have developed a taste for a luxurious lifestyle. Buying a house is no longer merely about acquiring a fancy pin-code along with basic amenities, homebuyers now desire to find the right balance between a high standard of living and a good quality of life.



Since 2012, the top real estate micro-markets in India have seen the launch of 11,819 ultra-luxury projects, a more than 100 per cent increase from 5,870 units launched during 2007-11. Bengaluru (2,964), Mumbai (2,368 units) and Gurgaon (1,679 units) have seen the maximum number of new launches since 2012, while Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad have become well known for their high number of ultra-luxury projects.



Distinct market forces



Ultra-luxury projects work on a distinct demand-supply model forces than typical mid or luxury segment project. From the supply side, it’s always a niche offering targeted typically at Ultra High Net-worth Individuals (UHNIs). In-fact, a few projects are so exclusive that sales happen by invitation only. Typically, ultra-luxury projects forms less than 1 per cent of the total market supply. These are the products which cannot be replicated easily in the market.



For developers, ultra-luxury projects are more capital intensive with long completion cycles, and they generally rely on good pre-sales absorption to secure ample funds for construction. Once completed, developers also tend to benefit from their increased brand visibility among affluent clients. Also, word of mouth publicity amongst the elite class works better than any other form of advertising. In terms of profitability, It’s a “high-margin, low-volume” business.



From buying perspective, ultra-luxury projects are something which only less than 1 per cent of the population can afford, not necessarily buy. Investor’s participation is virtually non-existence due to significantly higher investible amount. Liquidity of such properties is poor as there is hardly any resale market. Belonging to the affluent class, buyers generally don’t require home loans, so interest rates scenario doesn’t come into the picture in most cases.



Resilient to Price Change



Because ultra-luxury projects are limited edition offerings and are targeted at distinguished customers, the segment is immune to larger market forces that determine prices. Demand for ultra-luxury housing essentially is “In-elastic”, meaning price increase or decrease have NO impact on eventual buying decisions. In-fact, practically, if there is real need or interest; affluent buyers are often willing to pay premium for their dream homes. In general, prices for ultra-luxury homes are a function of the high-value vanity addresses, configuration and amenities offered.



Historically, Prices for ultra-luxury projects have done fairly well. Taking Prices for 2008 as base, Gurgaon has seen maximum increase in prices (72 per cent), closely followed by Navi Mumbai (69 per cent) and Mumbai (66 per cent). Lowest growth was registered by Hyderabad (19 per cent) due to political instability in earlier years. However, it is to be noted that most of the appreciation happened during the initial years under considerations (2008-11), while prices have stabilized thereafter.



In comparison, Prices in luxury segment1 during the corresponding period has suffered more due to curtailed investor’s activity. Gurgaon topped in the luxury space as well with much lower figure of just 57 per cent price appreciation, closely followed by Pune, Thane and Chennai (All 56 per cent) and Navi Mumbai (55 per cent). It is also observed that within luxury space, prices have suffered more in recent years, while prices for ultra-luxury projects have withstood the test of time.



Untapped Opportunities



Typically speaking, every city has an appetite of at least one ultra-luxury housing project. Till now, tier-I cities have been the safer markets for developers and have already been capitalized. However, with the domestic economy well poised to grow at over 8%, we see a bigger appetite for ultra-luxury segment in the years to come. As per industry reports, India had 1.46 lakh UHNIs at the end of 2015-16 and the figure is likely to increase to 2.94 lakhs over the next 5 years.



So, the onus lies on the developers to continue creating new luxury addresses across India that appeal to the prospective UHNIs. In the past, developers have successfully created addresses that turned into luxury locations after they were constructed. Golf Course Road in Gurgaon and Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills in Hyderabad are such examples. We believe that there are many more such addresses, waiting to get an ultra-luxury tag.



(The author is CEO and Founder, PropEquity)







