Lending Library in the Digital Age

The best thing about a library is that you can read all the books you want and not have to worry about making shelf space, not to mention save yourself a lot of money. However, with the exception of large institutional libraries, catering mainly to students and scholars, and housing mostly academic titles, where does one hear about libraries these days?



The once-ubiquitous neighbourhood library might have become something of an endangered species today, but technology has had a hand in re-spawning it in a different avatar. In other words, the online lending library has opened for business, where you don’t have to step out of your house to be a member or get books. Just log in, browse and select your books from an online catalogue, and have books delivered and picked up. There is a variety of membership structures to choose from, usually with a registration fee and a refundable deposit (against damage).



Librarywala.com



Their services are available in Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore, for corporate offices only in Chennai. They purport to have a collection of over 75,000 books in English as well as regional languages. There are monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual plans, starting at Rs 110 for one book a month, going up to Rs 3,000 for a year for 12 books per month. There are no late fees, so you can keep books as long as you provided you continue paying your membership fee. Gift memberships are available.



Justbooksclc.com



Just Books works on a different principle from an online-only lending library. It is a community library chain functioning in thirteen cities, including Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Ernakulam and Nagpur, and also offering delivery/pick-up services to members for a fee of Rs 50 a month. Membership plans start at Rs 300 per month for two books at a time, as many times as you want in your membership period. There are no late fees or due dates.



Iloveread.in



While Bangalore and Mumbai are a great places to be in for access to libraries, one of the worst happens to the capital city. One that does provide services to Delhi and the NCR is Ilovereadin’. Membership starts at Rs 500 per month to Rs 3,000 for the year, for two books per delivery. There are no deposits, due dates or late fees. Ilovereadin’ also works in Chennai, Coimbatore and Bangalore.



Doorstepbooks.com



Doorstep Books delivers to an impressive number of places around the country, both metros (yes, even Delhi!) as well as smaller cities. Membership starts at Rs 660 per quarter for two books per month, going up to Rs 8,400 per year for an unlimited number of books. However, you can only ask for two books to be delivered at a time. You pay an additional Rs 1,300 when you first become a member, of which Rs 1,000 is refundable (deposit against damage/loss). Gift memberships are available.



Indiareads.com



India Reads calls itself the ‘largest’ online library in India, with more than 3.5 million titles being delivered to 500-plus cities. However, this is marred by a somewhat clunky website and a rather ambiguous description of the terms of borrowing. Instead of a subscription, you pay a deposit on each book borrowed (which could be as much as the MRP of the book, but is usually lower). From this, a fee will be deducted depending on how long you keep the book and the rest refunded—it is not clear if the refund is to your bank/credit card or only to your store wallet. However, this is a great way to borrow a book without having to bother with buying a subscription plan.



(The author is a personal tech writer)



