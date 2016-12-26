Jeera exports likely to rise 30%

Cumin growers in the country seem to be happy, as the soil moisture content, which is vital for sowing of the cumin seed crop, has risen considerably due to the latest round of rains. The cumin harvest period in India starts in February-March.Last year, despite adverse weather conditions that caused lower moisture content, the sowing area rose to 292,000 hectares against 254,000 hectares. Normally, cumin is cultivated in 352,000 hectares.At the same time stocks are depleting. India’s total carryover stock is estimated at 0.7-0.8 million bags against 2.5 million bags a year ago.As per the third advanced production estimates from Gujarat, output is expected to rise to 213,100 tonne in 2015-16 against 197,000 tonne in 2014-15. But it’s much lower than the normal production seen in 2013-14 at 346,000 tonne in Gujarat. Sowing in the state has shown good progress. As on December 12, farmers have planted jeera in 226,730 hectares, up 13.8 per cent against the last year’s acreage of 1,99,200 hectares.According to the Spices Board of India, jeera acreage in the country is nearly 750,000 hectares with production pegged at 400,000-450,000 tonne.India is the world’s largest producer and consumer of jeera. While India consumes 75-80 per cent of the commodity produced, the other producing countries export most of their produce. Indian jeera exports have been higher for the past few years due to geopolitical tensions in Syria and Turkey, two other important exporters of the commodity along with Iran.The new crop in Syria and Turkey is harvested in August-September, so until then, Indian cumin seed will find a good market overseas.According to the latest agri-fundamental and agri-technical report by Religare Securities, falling stocks in domestic and low stocks in the international market could support prices in long term even as weather affects short-term trend to some extent. Adverse report on production and export front and low stocks from Turkey and Syria created possibilities of the export demand shifting further towards India. A fal­ling rupee is also beneficial for exporters. As exports start rising, the impact of falling rupee will start affecting the price movement more strongly.”Exports during April-September have fallen by 48 per cent to 46,700 tonne against 89,700 tonne in the same period last year. Spice board had kept a target export of 100,000 tonne in 2015-16. But actual exports were 155,000 tonne, the Religare report pointed out.The latest Angel Com­modities’ report has quoted a number of traders saying India’s jeera exports are likely to rise 30 per cent to 88,000 tonne in April-December due to robust demand from the overseas market and negligible stocks in other exporting nations.“We expect jeera futures to trade sideways on expectation of good demand in the physical market as supplies have been lower. But the reports of good sowing progress and lower demand at higher levels may be negative for pri­ces,” said the Angel Com­modities report.For reco­rds, India exported nearly 45,000 tonne jeera in first quarter of FY17 against 16,000 tonne in FY16. Overall, jeera exports during 2015-16 had declined to 95,000 tonne against 156,000 tonne in 2014-15, which was attributed to lower demand and higher domestic prices of the commodity. But traders and exporters are hopeful and expect exports to cross 100,000 tonne in 2016-17.