It’s good to hold 8-10% gold in your portfolio

Gold had an interesting and volatile year in 2016. January and February saw a sharp correction in global equities in the aftermath of the US Federal Reserve rate hike in December 2015. This formed the ideal period for gold to rally.



Gold, typically, rallies when there is uncertainty and fear in global markets. That is why gold is popularly referred to as a safe-haven investment.



Between January and July, spot gold prices rallied from $1,060/oz to $1,365/oz (oz refers to troy ounce and one oz is equal to 31.1035gm). During these six months, gold was among the best performing asset classes globally and yielded a point-to-point return of 28.77 per cent.



But after July, the price of gold stagnated and started trading with a negative bias. Markets believed that Brexit and China were not such big risks as was originally expected and that largely diminished the safe-haven demand for gold. But the real crack in gold prices came after the election of Donald Trump as the US president on November 9. Between November 9 and December 23, the price of gold corrected from $1,305/oz to $1,131/oz, yielding a negative return (-13.33 per cent). This sharp fall in the price of gold was on the back of expectations of a strong US dollar.



So what exactly is the outlook for gold as an asset class?



Both gold and the US dollar are at a high, spurred by Trump’s election. Being contrarian investors, we believe there are indications of corrections in the offing for global equity markets. Many times, markets move up in anticipation, but actual changes on the ground take longer than expected. I would compare this to the market spurt that happened when Narendra Modi came to power.



But subsequently the reality set in. There could be further setbacks in Europe, as elections and referendums could continue in line with nationalism and protectionism becoming key themes in many countries. The government debt continues to be high at a global level and any global uncertainty could create stress. Hence, we expect gold to be strong this year.



But there could be risks to these expectations especially if Trump cuts taxes and invests aggressively in infrastructure, leading to a spurt in growth in the US. Secondly, gold and the dollar have always moved in opposite directions. In case the Fed continues to hike interest rates further, the dollar will only get stronger. If the dollar continues to strengthen, we can expect the gold to weaken.



Considering that the yellow metal is complementary to equities, it’s good to hold around 8-10 per cent gold in the portfolio. We expect this allocation should give stability and is an in-built defence mechanism for any portfolio.



But the question is how to invest in the precious metal especially post-demonetisation. One may see negative impacts in India, as gold was one of the avenues to invest black money into. Current steps are likely to result in a squeeze on black money. But global prices would still override domestic factors.



Holding physical gold may not be advisable given the transaction costs and security/quality risks. Moreover, the government is also insisting that citizens avoid physical gold investments. They may continue to take steps to dissuade investors. Paperless form of investment is preferred – through gold ETF (exchange-traded fund), gold funds and sovereign gold bonds. All these mirror the price of gold.



Sovereign gold bond schemes offer market price plus 2.75 per cent annual interest on the initial gold value. There is a tax exemption on maturity of sovereign gold bonds. But it is subject to capital gain tax in case of intermediate redemption and is relatively less liquid compared with ETFs.



(The author is chief executive officer of Right Horizons)



