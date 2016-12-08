Invest or forego

Investing cash surpluses productively into capacity expansions, green-field projects or diversifying into sectors with potential to multiply wealth is what most commercial enterprises do. But, build up in cash surpluses and reserves by blue chip PSUs, especially in power, mining, oil & natural gas and associated industrial sectors, points to an evolving phenomenon in corporate finance management. No one keeps idle cash. Let alone companies, even individuals would not hesitate to take certain risks and invest surplus funds in assets to maximise returns. Even weak-kneed investors would deploy cash into bank deposits to earn interest income. Companies would invariably draw up long-term plans to deploy their cash surpluses. These plans are undoubtedly linked to projected cash flows into capital account or reserves. These productive assets are expected to translate into job opportunities, result in economic growth and maximise benefits for all stakeholders. Even if the planned growth does not materialise, backup strategies are put in place to re-deploy cash surpluses.



Curious is the case of Indian PSUs that, in certain cases, have built up cash surpluses over 30 times their paid up capital. As reported in this newspaper on Wednesday, at least nine PSUs have issued and nine more are in the process of issuing bonus shares to essentially distribute cash reserves and surpluses to their existing shareholders. Bonus issues followed by dividend payouts by these PSUs will essentially fill in the government coffers without material benefit to the companies, employees or other stakeholders, even though it does enlarge the holdings of shareholdings other than the government. Bonus issues, dividends, special dividends, buy-backs or cross holdings are the normal route taken by finance ministers in the past to boost government revenues. This is over and above the disinvestment proceeds or taking recourse to strategic sales.



Finance minister Arun Jaitley and his predecessor Palaniappan Chidambaram have exercised multiplicity of options with regards to cash lying with rich state-run blue chips. But even after considerable flexibility provided to state-run enterprises, they have not moved to deploy their surpluses effectively and in a timely manner. For instance, maharatna PSU boards have the freedom to take a call on investments up to Rs 5,000 crore.



Social obligations notwithstanding, it’s a fact that treasury management operations have been public sector companies’ weakest links. Take the case of ONGC, which has built up cash reserves and surpluses worth a staggering Rs 1,47,574 crore that translates into 34 times its paid up capital at Rs 4,278 crore. BHEL is no different. Its cash surpluses as on March 31 this year stood at Rs 17,681 crore, 36 times the company’s paid up capital at Rs 489 crore. Coal India’s reserves at one point of time crossed Rs 60,000 crore. And it was made to pay a special dividend by Chidambaram to the tune of Rs 18,317 crore, or a record 290 per cent, for 2013-14, helping the Centre garner about Rs 16,485 crore.



Perhaps, there’s a case for an empowered experts panel to productively manage investments and cash surpluses of top 25 public sector companies that largely contribute to government revenues. The Investment Commission set up in the past had been mandated with realising both public and private investment proposals that were in the pipeline. But, treasury operations and leveraging cash surpluses across companies is the job that must be assigned to a specialists’ panel.



