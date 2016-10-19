The history of cool in four gadgets

Ever wondered what kids of our times are going to think about today’s cool, cutting-edge tech when they grow up? Will our multi-touch mobiles, slim-line laptops and snappy fitness bands seem laughably gauche and retro in twenty years’ time? Seems unlikely now, but personal tech trends from about two decades ago may beg to differ. After all, those of us who were teenagers and young adults back in the 1990s and early 2000s, did think of ourselves as hip and with-it in our acid-washed jeans with Walkmans hooked into the waistbands. Those faded photos might horrify us now, but it doesn’t mean we don’t feel a pang for all the tech stuff that died.



Walkman



By this, of course, we refer to the original cassette-playing personal stereo, especially my prized model with its auto-reverse function. At a time when the term ‘shuffle’ had no place in the context of listening to music, the idea that you could switch over to the other side of the cassette without having to physically turn it over was mind blowing. Not surprisingly, Sony no longer makes the cassette Walkman (they do still have a line of digital music products called Walkman), though what is intriguing is that they only stopped manufacturing it in October 2010.



Electronic organizer



Also known as a digital diary. This impossibly cool gadget was a telephone directory, scheduler and calculator rolled into one. It came with a keypad and a (what is now) lo-res screen. You could keep to-lists on it as well, create memos and set alarms, and there was even a secret area where password-protected information could be secreted away. Compared to today’s touchscreen interfaces, the digital diary was quite labour-intensive to set up and use. No marks for guess where these things went—mobile phones ate them up, of course.



PDA



No, I lied—the coolest thing ever was the Palm Pilot, which was a step up from the digital diary. This was back in the time when PDA stood for personal digital assistant, such as the ones made by Palm. The Palm PDA was a handheld computer, in some ways a precursor to the tablets we use today, but don’t get too excited. You could type, cursorily browse the internet, and check emails, and that was more or less it. The best part was, it had handwriting recognition—of a sort. You used a stylus to enter text in a single-stroke shorthand system called Grafitti, which the OS then converted into text. Once again, mobile phones have eliminated the need for PDAs.



Game Boy



Nintendo’s Game Boy handheld gaming consoles were never officially sold in India, but you could always get them. Mine was a Game Boy Advance. You had to buy the games separately, in the form of cartridges, and fit them into a slot at the bottom. Of course, size and screen limitations put certain restrictions on gaming, but it was plenty fun even so. At the risk of sounding tedious, mobiles and tablets sort of made these redundant too.



In closing, one must sing an ode to the stylus. Back in the 1990s, we were pretty sure it was going to play a large role in the future. Then, Steve Jobs killed it with the launch of something called the iPhone, for which our index finger was good enough. Seemed like a brainwave, so everyone threw their styluses away. Then, in 2015, the Apple Pencil was born. Jobs probably twitched in his grave that day, but that’ll have to be a story for another day.



(The author is a personal tech writer)



