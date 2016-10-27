Hiranandani offers developed plots at Oragadam in Chennai

Hiranandani Commu­nities, which is develo­ping a 385 acre mixed use integrated township – Hiranandani Parks — at Oragadam, an industrial hub near Chennai, is now offering developed plots for sale to end customers.



The company plans to offer developed plots in sizes ranging from 600 sq ft – 2,400 sq ft to home buyers, who are keen to develop independent houses and villas. These plots all come within the township and hence will be well connected with good roads, hospitals, schools and retail facilities, besides all other facilities that are available for residents in the larger township.



“To develop plots and sell them forward is a first for us. And these are plots which are integrated with the larger township. We are committed to this destination and will stand by every customer and ensure the best quality of life over here,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Communities.



According to him, the company is planning to set aside about 10 per cent of the total land area, on which the township is coming up, for plotted development. “About 30 to 35 acres of land is being set aside for plots. In the first phase, we have developed plots in sizes ranging between 600 sq ft and 2,400 sq ft over 10 acres of land. We will develop more in future,” he said.The company has announced an initial price of Rs 2,200 per sq ft for the developed plots.



Hiranandani Parks is strategically located in the fast growing commercial corridor – Oragadam – Sriperumbudur belt. It is set amidst lush green landscaped gardens, natural water bodies, tree-lined boulevards and environment friendly facilities like STP, WTP and rain water harvesting plants. It is also created as a unique sports destination with plethora of indoor and exclusive outdoor sports like golf, polo and recreational activities.



The township has well developed socio-infrastructure like international school, healthcare, retail outlets, fine dine restaurants that echo the standards of a truly global township. “The journey of creating global community townships began decades ago. When Mumbai did not look beyond Bandra and Chembur, we foresaw the potential of creating a well-planned township in Powai and transformed the then barren quarry land to a thriving global community of over 250 acres, living in harmony with nature,” he added.



