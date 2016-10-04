Getting original

Original content, seemingly on an upswing today, has existed in the industry for a long time. Charlie Chaplin, one of the most renowned names in the entertainment industry, begin with writing, directing and performing his own acts, even producing his own cinematic escapades at a later stage of his career. As he took complete autonomy of his work, freely expressing his creativity and taking a stand on the political and socio-economic conditions, his name was etched in the hearts of fans and entertainment enthusiasts, forever.



In addition to the dynamic appeal of original content, we also have to take into consideration the giant leap media and entertainment sector has assumed in the past 10 years. With the digital wave spreading across the world, the M&E sector has been quick to transform itself, emerging as one of the leading drivers in the present day economy. In fact, while the digital revolution is maturing in the world, India’s sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9 per cent by 2019, as reflected in the report by FICCI-KPMG.



Furthermore, the importance of the digital revolution and online media and entertainment can be adjudged with the fact that the digital advertising segment is growing rapidly at a stellar rate of 44.5 per cent. Of course, millennial and the GenY consumers are the biggest drivers of this change. The increasing dissatisfaction with traditional entertainment shows and movies, netizens are today finding solace in the unique and creative content offered on digital mediums. While taking a realistic view of the industry today, one can easily conclude that the future lies in original content.



Quite recently, the Y-Films released Sex Chat with Pappu & Papa, which was received amongst much fan-fare and critical acclaim in the internet circuits. The Viral Fever (TVF) already has two very popular shows to its name, including TVF Pitchers and Permanent Roommates. Hotstar, along with curating the shows from the Star Network also hosted On Air with AIB, in association with All India Bakchod. The OTT player hosted the 5th season of Game of Thrones which although wasn’t created by Hotstar but had the exclusive rights to air it in India.



Voot has released five original series including Shaadi Boys, Chinese Bhasad, Sinskaari, Soadies and Badman. There are smaller players coming up with original and relatable content for digital platforms. ScoopWhoop has already gained further traction by releasing short videos and shared plans for creating a web series.



The audiences now are in the driver’s seat calling the shots on the emerging OTT and VOD market. Today users, aged between 18 and 35 are the majority. They are web savvy and are already aware of the quality of content across the globe. Shows like House of Cards, Game of Thrones, Big Bang Theory and Sherlock have gained dedicated viewership in India. Hence, one can safely conclude that the viewership habits of the consumers today are changing.



Indian users are increasingly growing dissatisfied with the quality of indigenous TV shows. While the shows appear loud, fictitious, and unrealistic, the popularity for original series are growing due to realistic performances and freshness. When a production house is catering to the TV audience, they have to keep the broader audience in mind, create content suitable for families, especially housewives, and not only maintain but improve the TRP.



Since there are no ratings in the digital market, only subscription, content producers can come up with series aimed at specific sets of audiences. Instead of including larger than life events which shock and sizzle, digital content producers are only focused on entertaining.



The increasing popularity of original content has given rise to user generated content. From short vines to opinion polls, thought-provoking videos, personal performances and web series, users are flocking to social media and expressing their talent and creativity, unabashed and powerful. The same has escalated their status as the thought leaders within the social circuit making their fame last a lot longer than the evanescent 15 seconds.



From the perspective of a brand marketeer, an entrepreneur or a CEO, this holds infinite potential. Brands can easily associate with independent content creators, influencers and individuals wishing to express themselves and gain better penetration in the social media circuits. Since various YouTube stars and influencers have already optimised their presence over the web and painstakingly garnered a following in the social circuits, brands enjoy deeper penetration with their social media campaigns by integrating and collaborating with them.



The consumption habits are fast changing. Online users are interested in snacking bite sized content. Ever since smartphones have become affordable and the internet infrastructure has improved, it has significantly increased immediate internet accessibility. The future of original content is going to see greater participation by users readily creating and sharing their unique and enticing videos which are gaining steam with viewers choosing to snack content via handhelds at any available moment.



(The writer is co-founder, Indi.com)



