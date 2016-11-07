Fall in production may push sugar prices up

With assembly polls in five states round the corner, both central and state governments will try to keep sugar prices below Rs 40 a kg. But if production is low, particularly in Mahar­ashtra – while market experts put the output at 5 million tonne, according to Indian sugar mills association (ISMA) figures it could be 6.3 million tonne – sugar prices could



increase to Rs 50 a kg after the end of crushing season. Market grapevine is that India will import 1-2 million tonne of raw sugar this season to meet the shortfall.



While mills in Mah­ar­ashtra and Karnataka are likely to benefit from rising sugar prices and stagnant cane costs, sugarcane pricing in UP, which is yet to be finalised for 2016-17 sugar year, will be crucial for the sustainability of the UP-based sugar mills’ profitability, analysts feel.



“While the UP government has maintained state advisory price (SAP) at Rs 280 a quintal during SY2016, for the fourth year in a row, the increase in the domestic sugar realisations is likely trigger a rise in SAP during SY2017, especially as assembly polls are due in 2017. Thus any significant increase in the quantum of SAP by the UP government is likely to hit the contribution margins of UP-based mills. The industry’s ability to secure a linkage between cane price and sugar realisations is critical for its long-term sustainability,” said Saby­asachi Majumdar, senior vice-president of Icra.



On sugarcane pricing, Kamal Jain of Kamal Jain Trading Services said cane price will definitely be increased this year in UP as it has remained the same for the last three years. As assembly elections are expected in January-February 2017, all political parties will fight for increasing cane prices to win farmers’ confidence.



Cane price payment arrears are around Rs 2,000 crore and are confined to few mills, which are delaying it, Jain said. Both state and central governments should be strict and be prepared to take over/seal factories and auction stocks over non-compliance of the arrears schedule,



Jain said.



Local sugar prices have remained firm and increased from Rs 31,500 per million tonne in March to Rs 36,000 per million tonne in August. After remaining stable at Rs 36,000 per million tonne in September, prices have increased to Rs 36,500 per million tonne in October, on an expected fall in output during SY2017, actual decline in the domestic sugar stocks during SY2016 and also a global sugar deficit scenario, which drove up international prices.



A recent Icra report said sugar prices are likely to remain firm in the next three-four quarters, given the tight local supply situation. Against this backdrop, the Centre imposed stock limits in April to boost availability of sugar in the open market and help control prices. The cap on stock holding was approved for six months and stock limit at 500 tonne and turnover limit at 30 days for sugar traders.



However, the government has extended the stock holding limit for another six months till April 2017. Also, the recent reduction in ethanol prices offered to mills is likely to have a marginal negative impact on sugar units that are forward-integrated to distilleries. The stock



holding limit extension is unlikely to have any significant negative near-term impact on sugar prices, given the deficit situation in domestic and international markets, Icra report stated.



“This move in conjunction with earlier measures such as imposition of a 20 per cent export duty on sugar and withdrawal of incentives on sugar exports is likely to restrain any further hike in the near-term. In the next two-three quarters, any increase in sugar prices would depend upon the following factors: expectations of production during SY2017, sugar mills’ own actions on supplies depending upon their inventory-holding capacity, and any further government measures on price control,” said Majumdar of Icra.



