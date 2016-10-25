European cops take on Ransomware

It’s no secret that we’re fighting malware on a war footing. And one type of malware that is particularly scary is ransomware. It sneaks on to our devices and locks down our files, sometimes even our computers, demanding money before letting them go. But now there’s a new front to tackle ransomware: the No More Ransom project, co-founded by the Dutch National High Tech Crime Unit and Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre, along with Kaspersky Lab and Intel Security. Its goal: “to help victims of ransomware retrieve their encrypted data without having to pay the criminals”.



The No More Ransom project was launched in July this year, and subsequently, the police forces of thirteen other European countries have joined in, with others, both law enforcement agencies and private sector organizations, expected to follow. The project has published a repository of keys and applications on their website, NoMoreRansom.org, that help users decrypt their locked data. As more and more organizations join hands with the project, the database of decryption keys is set to grow, making ransomware scams less and less effective. Already, according to a Kaspersky Labs press release, No More Ransom is said to have helped over 2,500 affected users and saved over 1 million dollars.



“Need help unlocking your digital life without paying your attackers*?” asks the No More Ransom website when you first visit. The little asterisk points to a footnote that reminds you that paying out is never recommended, as it is no guarantee of retrieving your data and only confirms that the scam works. You have two options to the question itself: Yes and No. If you have been struck by ransomware, click on Yes and be taken to the Crypto Sheriff tool, which can help identify what type of ransomware you are afflicted with. Click No, and you’re taken to a page full of prevention advice. The advice isn’t anything new but worth repeating—back up, have good security software, keep your computer up to date, and generally keep your wits handy while online.



The website also has plenty of information about ransomware, the different kinds, how they spread and infect, and so on. Decryption tools for Wildfire, Chimera, Teslacrypt, Shade, CoinVault, Rannoh and Rakhni are present and free to download. Each decryption tool is accompanied by a how-to guide, and it all comes with a general warning to first remove the malware from the system or risk getting repeatedly locked. Please note, though, that at this time, there isn’t a solution for every type of ransomware in existence.



Since the first recorded attack in the 1980s, incidences of ransomware have grown, having escalated to epidemic levels in recent times. They have lain low governments, multinational corporations as well as individuals, and whether we’ve been bitten or not, we’ve certainly been compelled to take precautions. “Following simple cyber security advice can help you to avoid becoming a victim of ransomware,” says the home page of the No More Ransom project. These are words worth framing and putting up.



(The author is a personal tech writer)



