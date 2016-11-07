Bumper wheat crop on cards

The wheat sowing has started with a big bang. There has been 55 per cent rise in area so far, as farmers in northern and central India want to reap rich dividend from good monsoon and timely arrival of winter.The area under wheat has been 428,000 hectare until November 4 against 276,000 hectare in the year-ago period, according to the agriculture ministry data. Wheat is the main cereal grown during the rabi season. Sowing of wheat starts in October after the onset of winter and harvesting begins mid-March.Many farmers wait for the government’s announcement on the minimum support price (MSP) to take a call on which crop to grow. The government is likely to increase wheat MSP by Rs 100 to Rs 1,625 a quintal this year as suggested by the commission for agricultural costs and prices (CACP). The cabinet will soon decide MSPs of all rabi crops.As wheat prices have started rising, the government is pinning its hope on a bumper harvest this year. While the sowing area is set to increase, good moisture and timely arrival of winter could result in better productivity compared with the last two years when the country had drought.But some experts feel if there is an early arrival of summer or any unseasonable rains during harvesting, though highly unpredictable at this pointof time, it could spoil be a spoilsport for the expectation.The government will release one million tonne of wheat from the buffer stock to sell in the open market to boost availability and check prices, food minister Ram Vilas Paswan said last week. He said private traders have so far, imported 1.2 million tonne of wheat this financial year, which will also add to the availability in the open market.According to a senior food ministry official, private imports could touch 3 million tonne this financial year and hence the government will not import on its own account. There is also no possibility of further cut in import duty, he said.On September 23, import duty on wheat was reduced to 10 per cent from 25 per cent to boost supplies and check prices during Dusshera and Diwali.The government had decided to sell 6.5 million tonne of wheat under OMSS in 2016-17, compared with 10 million tonne last year. While FCI’s decision to curtail sales is based on its stock position, a blame game has started between food and agriculture ministries. FCI bought 22.92 million tonne of wheat this year against 28.08 million tonne in the previous year while the target was to purchase 30.48 million tonne.The wheat futures in the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has surged 18 per cent since October 18 whereas the increase was 24 per cent in last one year. Prices have gone up to Rs 2,027 a quintal, an increase of Rs 394 from the corresponding period last year.The festival demand and FCI’s decision to curtail sales are blamed for the escalation in prices, which may further rise by another 5 per cent before stabilising, experts say.“The price has increased as the government has lowered the quantity that is being released every month in the open market,” said Rajnikant Rai, chief operating officer of ITC’s agri-business division. In 2015, the wheat was released in tranches throughout the year, so no one was concerned, he said last week. From last month, the weekly sales have been brought down to about 40,000 tonne from 2,00,000 tonne earlier, he said adding it sent a message that the government did not have the sufficient stocks leading to bullish sentiment in the market. But prices have gone up in the northern region, which is dependent on FCI.The government has fixed the open market sale price at Rs 1,640 per quintal plus freight from Ludhiana while MSP of wheat is Rs 1,525 a quintal. But since the sale is done through a tender, the current sale price has increased to Rs 1,950 a quintal in the Delhi region, traders said. In Punjab, FCI’s wheat is getting lifted at Rs 1,910 a quintal, they said.“Prices are already at peak, and 5 per cent up or down expected in near future,” Rai said. Market has reacted faster than the decision anticipating that the government will reduce the quantity being released, he said. The agriculture ministry has stuck to its production estimate of 93.50 million tonne in 2015-16, which the USDA has put it at 87 million tonne.