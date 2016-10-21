Body basics

Our bodies are extremely complex systems that are much more in tune with our environment than we realize. Call these primal instincts coded deep into our genetic makeup if you want, but they are real and play a significant role in our lives.



We all have a tendency of blaming the festive system right from Dusshehra and Diwali right up to Holi for the extra kilos we put on, and yes what we eat and how much of it does play a big role in our weight gain. However, have you ever felt that perhaps you may have put on more weight than your actual indulgences? It is possible that your weight gain be related to the hibernation signals that come from the brain. How do animals survive long seasons of food scarcity? How is glucose supply to the brain maintained during that time? We never consider ourselves candidates for hibernation; of course, certain animals come to mind. We also are part of this natural cycle, and it definitely affects our metabolism. This happens by the body naturally changing to create an insulin-resistant state. This helps our system to be more fuel-efficient and go for long periods of time with smaller amounts of food.



This is a naturally occurring seasonal event in all vertebrates. This survival mechanism has survived for almost 400 million years of evolution and is essential to regulate metabolism.



During the seasonal change, which occurs around the end of the monsoon/early autumn, our brain tells our body to increase its insulin resistance. Our bodies can sense the change in weather before we even see the signs. As a result, our liver can increase fat production, and our adipose and non-adipose tissues can store fat to get ready for winter. Ants get ready for winter by putting away their winter food; we get ready by storing fat in our body.



We now understand better that our central nervous system is in command and control of our peripheral fuel metabolism functions, such as liver glucose and lipid metabolism, adipose metabolism, muscle physiology, pancreatic insulin and glucagon secretion, as well as cardiovascular biology. The liver also is directed to increase glucose production to be able to send blood glucose to the brain, which needs it the most. Our brain also controls the peripheral tissues that can decrease glucose use and increase fat instead.



This is the time for us to be extra careful about our nutritional intake. I do understand it is very hard to restrain ourselves as the festive season is starting off, but you need to ask yourself a very crucial question is risking undoing the good work of the summer worth it. Secondly, we can take a good hard look at the quantities of the festive goodies we eat. It may be a great first step to cut down the sweets and rich food by half. Once you see the results and benefits, you will be motivated to make small subtle changes in your lifestyle that are more permanent and lasting.



(The author is a wellness expert and runs a fitness centre in New Delhi)



