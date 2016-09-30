LoginRegister
Itihaas: Scandal in the wind

By Senjam Raj Sekhar Sep 30 2016

Tags: Knowledge

Political scandals are par for the course today, but some turned the world around

Questions:

1. In Bahasa, it means flowers and in Tagalog, it is a slang for fashionable. This phrase was also used by a group of pranksters, including Virginia Woolf in 1910. Which phrase connected to a political scandal are we referring to?

2. Mundhra scandal, the first big financial scandal of independent India saw businessman Haridas Mundhra in prison and resignation of the Union finance minister. Name the minister?

3. Who graduated from London School of Economics in social psychology with a thesis titled In Search of the Impartial Juror: An Exploration of the Third Person Effect and Pre-Trial Publicity?

4. Political scandals are given the suffix – gate after the infamous Watergate Scandal. Why was Watergate scandal so called?

5. Gary Hart lost the presidential nomination race in the 1987 elections, owing to his dalliance with Donna Rice. In a much publicised photograph, Hart was seen with Donna Rice sitting on his lap in a yacht. Name the infamous yacht?

6. The Tehelka scandal led to the resignation of the BJP president and also the defence minister. What was the codename of the sting operation conducted by Tehelka?

7. Name the New York mayor known for his tough administrator image who had to resign in 2008 when it was discovered that he was using expensive escort services on official expense account?

8. Christine Keeler was the femme fatale in which infamous scandal that rocked UK in the 1960s?

9. Identify this person: formerly photo-journalist with Gamma Photo agency, former researcher at House of Commons and member of Himalayas climbing club.

10. Bofors, made infamous by the Bofors scandal, is now split into two companies — one owned by Saab called Saab Bofors Dynamics. Which company owns the other half that makes artillery and ammunitions?

Answers:

1. Bunga Bunga of the infamous Bunga Bunga parties of Silvio Berlusconi

2. TT Krishnamachari

3. Monica Lewinsky. She did her Masters in LSE in 2005

4. The Democrat office which was burgled in that incident was located at the Watergate Hotel

5. Monkey Business

6. Operation West End

7. Eliot Spitzer

8. Profumo Affair. John Profumo was the then secretary of state for war in the cabinet of Harold Macmillan

9. Pamella Bordes now known as Pamela Singh

10. BAE Systems

