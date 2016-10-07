LoginRegister
Itihaas: From real to reel

By Senjam Raj Sekhar Oct 07 2016

Tags: Knowledge

If fact is stranger than fiction, the lives of real people are the best stories for great movies

Questions:

1. In the movie The Social Network, none of the actors who played the role of various characters in the Facebook story actually met their real life characters before the movie, except for one. Who?

2. In Erin Brockovich, Julia Roberts plays the role of real life activist Erin Brockovich. Interestingly, Erin also has a cameo role in the movie. She played a waitress. What was her character’s name?

3. Which movie starring Robert De Niro and Cuba Gooding Jr. was inspired by the

true story of Master chief Petty officer Carl Brashear, the first black master diver in US Navy?

4. The story of Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali has been beautifully told in a movie by Michael Mann. Name the movie and who played Muhammad Ali in that movie?

5. Which movie controversially tells the story of boxer Rubin Carter and his disputed triple murder conviction?

6. Whose life and times is captured in the 2004 movie Ray that starred Jamie Foxx?

7. The Last Station starring Christopher Plummer is a 2009 biopic based on a 1990 biographical novel of the same name by Jay Parini. Who is the subject of the book and the movie?

8. The 2009 movie Nowhere Man is based on a biographical book by the subject’s step sister Julia Baird. Name the famous brother?

9. Laura San Giacomo was the original choice to play Frida Kahlo in the 2002 biopic Frida, a role that finally went to Salma Hayek. What tilted the scales in Salma’s favour?

10. In 2008 movie, Coco Chanel Barbora Bobulova played the young Chanel. Who played the role of the 70-year-old fashion designer in the movie?

Answers:

1. Justin Timberlake met his real life character Sean Parker, the founder of Napster beforehand.

2. Julia R (Since Julia Roberts was playing Erin, she was called Julia R!).

3. Men of Honour.

4. ‘Ali’. Muhammad Ali was played by Will Smith.

5. The Hurricane.

6. Ray Charles, the blues singer. Jamie Foxx won a best actor Oscar for this role.

7.Writer Leo Tolstoy.

8. John Lennon.

9. Laura was dropped when fans objected to a non-Mexican playing Frida, a Mexican painter. Salma is Mexican.

10. Shirley MacLaine.

