Itihaas: Read between lines

Questions:



1. How did the The Cuckoo’s Calling, the debut detective novel by Robert Galbraith described by his publisher as “a former plain clothes Royal Military Police investigator who had left in 2003 to work in the civilian security industry,” itself became the subject of some detective work?



2. Erika Leonard first started writing fan fiction under the pen name Snowqueen’s Icedragon, one of which got adapted to a novel which she published under another pseudonym. Name the book?



3. The Millennium series by Swedish author Stieg Larrson is one of the best known crime series, having sold over 75 million copies. The first book in the series is The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. What are the other two called?



4. Committed: A Skeptic Makes Peace with Marriage is a sequel to which well known book that has been turned into a movie?



5. Barrack Obama has written three books. Two of them are Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance and Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream. Name his third book, which is a children’s book?



6. A Beautiful Mind directed by John Howard based on the schizophrenic but brilliant John Nash was a bestselling movie. Who is the author of the book on which the movie was based?



7. The title of which English work of fiction is taken from a phrase from the poem Kabul, by the 17th-century Persian poet Saib-e-Tabrizi?



8. His second novel was called Tesseract and his third novel was titled The Comma. However, his first work of fiction is his most famous book. Identify.



9. How Little Things Can Make A Big Difference is the subtitle of which influential book written in 21st century?



10. In which book, would you find four characters — two mice named Sniff and Scurry and two little people named Hem and Haw?



Answers:



1. An investigation launched by alert readers exposed the real author of the book to be JK Rowling of Harry Potter fame



2. Fifty Shades of Grey by EL James



3. The Girl Who Played With Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest



4. Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert



5. Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to my Daughters



6. Sylvia Nasar



7. A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khalid Hosseini



8. The Beach; the author is Alex Garland



9. Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell



10. Who Moved my Cheese by Spencer Johnson



