Itihaas: New kids on the block

Questions:



1. A helicopter parent is one who is excessively involved in his or her child’s life and activities. Who is a boomerang child?



2. Which term was coined by Casey Fenton after his experiment of randomly emailing 1500 students in Reykjavik resulted in him receiving more than fifty offers of accommodation?



3. Which two terms oft quoted in today’s digital world was coined by Marc Prensky in his book ‘Digital Game Based Learning’?



4. You have heard of Delhi Belly. In similar genre is the Qwerty Tummy. How do you get a qwerty tummy?



5. What kind of writing is foodoir?



6. Have you been a victim of click jacking. Hope not. What is clickjacking?’



7. Graffiti are huge menace in the west. However Reverse Graffiti are in places welcome. What is reverse Graffiti?



8. The term Umami was coined in 1908 in Japanese Chemist Kikunae Ikeda. It entered the global consciousness only in the 1980s. What is Umami?



9. What was Kylie Effect named after Kylie Minogue in the 2005 and Jade Effect named after Jade Goody in 2009?



10. Have you ever indulged in Fridge Googling. Maybe unknowingly you have. What is Fridge Googling?



Answers:



1. Someone who returns back to the family home, after living independently, primarily for financial reasons



2. Couch surfing. The term became popular after he started a website called couch surfing



3. Digital native and digital immigrant



4. By Bacteria on dirty computer keyboards. Both Delhi Belly and Qwerty Tummy are stomach upsets



5. When someone writes about their own experience with food. Foodoir comes from food memoir



6. When you are tricked online into clicking on hidden licks



7. A regular graffiti is mostly about spray painting on a clean wall. In reverse graffiti, you draw or write by removing dirt from unclean walls



8. Called the fifth taste. It is a pleasant savory taste produced by glutamate and rib nucleotides, chemicals which occur naturally in many foods including meat, fish and dairy products



9. Kylie effect referred to the phenomenon of increased number of women going in for breast screen after Kylie Minogue wasdiagnosed with cancer. Similarly after Jade Goody was diagnosed with cervical cancer, there was an increase in cervical cancertesting.



10. Looking for a recipe in the internet for cooking leftover food in the fridge.




