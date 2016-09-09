Itihaas: Hop on board

Questions:



1. A very special personality flagged off the Karnataka Express on April 16, 2002, to commemorate 150 years of Indian Railways. Who?



2. Which daily train that runs between Asansol and Howrah is named after the first anthology of poems penned by the legendary Bengali poet Kazi Nazrul Islam?



3. The luxury tourist train Palace-on-Wheels has two speciality restaurants that serve Indian cuisine. What are they called?



4. The first Rajdhani Express was introduced in 1969. Between which two stations did it run?



5. Himsagar Express between Jammu Tawi and Kanyakumari is India’s second longest running train. Which train that had its first run on November 20, 2011, holds the record for the longest running train?



6. What is common to Kota, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Alwar, Sirohi, Kishangarh, Bundi, Dungarpur, Bharatpur, Jhalawar and Dholpur, besides being former Rajput states?



7. What is the name of the luxury train that takes tourists on a round trip covering the historical places in Karnataka as well as Goa from Bangalore?



8. Indian Railways coaches numbered 9000 and 9001 have spent most of their time stationary at the New Delhi Railway station. What is special about these coaches?



9. The regular Indian train commuter would have never boarded these trains run by Indian Railways — Shalimar Special, Green Arrow, Red Star, Blue Flame, Green Bullet and Black Gold. Why?



10. Indian Railways has several world records in its name. In October 2013, which long standing world record held by one station of the Indian Railways was broken by another station?



Answers:



1. Bholu the guard elephant who was unveiled on that day as the mascot of Indian Railways



2. Agniveena Express



3. Maharaja and Maharani



4. Delhi and Howrah



5. Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express



6. They are all coaches of the Palace-on-Wheels



7. The Golden Chariot



8. These coaches make up the presidential saloon exclusively for use by the president of India. The last president to use it was Abdul Kalam in 2003 and before him it was used by Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy in 1977.



9. They are all popular freight trains.



10. Gorakhpur took over the mantle of the longest platform in the world from Kharagpur



